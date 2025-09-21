'Magnificent' Sir Gino ahead of schedule in comeback - with Christmas return in the back of Nicky Henderson's mind

Sir Gino is ahead of schedule for his eagerly anticipated return but Nicky Henderson is in no hurry to rush his star chaser back to action after a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

The unbeaten five-year-old made the perfect start last season, winning the Grade 1 Fighting Fifth at Newcastle before a spectacular performance on his chase debut in the Grade 2 Wayward Lad at Kempton over Christmas, but that proved to be his final appearance after he was diagnosed with an infection in the ligaments in his near hind leg.

Henderson admitted it was "touch and go" whether Sir Gino, who spent nearly six weeks at Donnington Grove vets near Newbury, would ever return to the yard. However, he came back to Seven Barrows in March and has been recovering slowly and regaining fitness.