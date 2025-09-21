Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'Magnificent' Sir Gino ahead of schedule in comeback - with Christmas return in the back of Nicky Henderson's mind

Sir Gino under his rider Dan Williams with trainer Nicky Henderson at Seven Barrows
Sir Gino under his rider Dan Williams with trainer Nicky Henderson at Seven BarrowsCredit: Edward Whitaker

Sir Gino is ahead of schedule for his eagerly anticipated return but Nicky Henderson is in no hurry to rush his star chaser back to action after a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

The unbeaten five-year-old made the perfect start last season, winning the Grade 1 Fighting Fifth at Newcastle before a spectacular performance on his chase debut in the Grade 2 Wayward Lad at Kempton over Christmas, but that proved to be his final appearance after he was diagnosed with an infection in the ligaments in his near hind leg.

Henderson admitted it was "touch and go" whether Sir Gino, who spent nearly six weeks at Donnington Grove vets near Newbury, would ever return to the yard. However, he came back to Seven Barrows in March and has been recovering slowly and regaining fitness.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Lambourn correspondent

Published on inBritain

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain