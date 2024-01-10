Racing Post logo
'Luckily he's got a very patient owner' - Cheltenham Festival winner returns after 667 days off in Pertemps Hurdle qualifier

Third Wind (right) races for the first time since he beat Alaphilippe at Cheltenham in March 2022
Third Wind (right) races for the first time since he beat Alaphilippe at Cheltenham in March 2022 Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Cheltenham Festival winner Third Wind is set to return from nearly two years off on Saturday after being given a Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle entry for this year's meeting.

Trainer Hughie Morrison warned on Wednesday the ten-year-old would probably need the run in a Pertemps Hurdle qualifier at Warwick, 667 days after the stayer beat Alaphilippe by a neck to land the final of the series at 25-1 under Tom O'Brien.

"Third Wind has done plenty of work," the trainer said of the Mouse Hamilton-Fairley-owned Third Wind, whom he entered on Tuesday for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle. "We just hope we've got him fit enough after a long break to do himself justice.

David Carr

Published on 10 January 2024

Last updated 15:00, 10 January 2024

