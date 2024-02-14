Love is in the air - but who might be our Valentine's Day-themed winners?

It's Valentine's Day and love is in the air. Dundalk stages two divisions of the 1m4f Happy Valentine's Day From Dundalk Stadium Handicap, while the Fontwell House Wedding Showcase Handicap Hurdle has surely been put on to coincide with the big day at the Sussex track.

But which horses could be set to show us the love? Here's your rundown of the Valentine's Day-themed runners.

Eirinn Rua (1.40 Dundalk)

The colour red is synonymous with Valentine's Day and there are a few contenders today. Rua is red in Gaelic, but this filly will do well to score on her debut at the age of four.

Eirinn Rua 13:40 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Robbie Colgan Tnr: Dermot A McLoughlin

Spotlight comment

Tongue-tied for her debut and worth a market check although likely best watched.

Ask Me Out (2.30 Hereford)

A classic for Valentine's Day (and he's ridden by Conor Ring), but after two pulled-up efforts to date, it's a no from us.

Ask Me Out 14:30 Hereford View Racecard Jky: Conor Ring (3lb) Tnr: Evan Williams

Spotlight comment

Pulled up at big odds on first two starts; transformation needed up in trip in tongue-tie.

Tying The Knot (3.20 Fontwell)

Maybe a Valentine's Day went well in the past to set up the big day, but the five-year-old’s record does not point to a profitable future.

Tying The Knot 15:20 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Daniel O'Brien

Spotlight comment

Maiden winner (2m, soft) last January; struggled badly all three starts in this code since.

Curious Bride (4.10 Dundalk)

Could be wondering what she is getting for Valentine's Day, but a poor effort last time out suggests a big present is unlikely.

Curious Bride 16:10 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: James Ryan (5lb) Tnr: Eamonn O'Connell

Spotlight comment

Disappointed over C&D before Christmas but respected if that can be forgiven.

V Power (7.30 Kempton)

V is for Valentine, but could it be V for victory? This four-year-old makes his first start for Deborah Faulkner after transferring from the Joseph O'Brien yard. V Power finished nine and a half lengths behind Paddington on his debut but was comfortably beaten on his next two starts.

V Power 19:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Deborah Faulkner

Spotlight comment

Initial mark is arguably a bit stiff but no surprise to see him fare better at this level.

Red Royalist (8.00 Kempton)

Red Royalist has run well at big odds the last twice and the veteran gets the assistance of Billy Loughnane tonight.

Red Royalist 20:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Mike Murphy & Michael Keady

Spotlight comment

Fair fifth at Southwell last time when he may have done too much too soon; not ruled out

Red Dwarf (8.30 Kempton)

Another Red runner, this six-year-old stayed on well over course and distance last time and could go well again.

Red Dwarf 20:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: John Butler

Spotlight comment

On a reduced mark and made some late headway over C&D last time; could be dangerous

