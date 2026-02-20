Lord Allen's credibility hangs on outcome of governance standoff says Peter Savill

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Lord Allen’s credibility as a leader of British racing is under strain due to the impasse over raceday data rights and a lack of a clear vision for the sport, according to former BHB chair Peter Savill.

As well as chairing the predecessor to the BHA, Savill is owner of Plumpton racecourse and a member of the Racehorse Owners Association (ROA) board, although he expressed his concerns at the direction of the sport in a personal capacity as a long-standing owner-breeder.

The deadlock between racecourses and participants over raceday data rights, and its impact in holding up the signing off of an independent BHA board, is the consequence of missteps dating back to last year, Savill said.