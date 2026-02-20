Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:45 Dundalk (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:45 Dundalk (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Lord Allen's credibility hangs on outcome of governance standoff says Peter Savill

Commercial partnership talks back on following Lord Allen taking up his post
Lord Allen: desire for an independent BHA board is being held upCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Lord Allen’s credibility as a leader of British racing is under strain due to the impasse over raceday data rights and a lack of a clear vision for the sport, according to former BHB chair Peter Savill.

As well as chairing the predecessor to the BHA, Savill is owner of Plumpton racecourse and a member of the Racehorse Owners Association (ROA) board, although he expressed his concerns at the direction of the sport in a personal capacity as a long-standing owner-breeder.

The deadlock between racecourses and participants over raceday data rights, and its impact in holding up the signing off of an independent BHA board, is the consequence of missteps dating back to last year, Savill said.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Deputy industry editor

Published on inBritain

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inBritain
more inBetting offers
more inBritain
more inBetting offers