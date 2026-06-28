Look who's back, again! Frankie Dettori set for riding comeback in September

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Frankie Dettori is making another comeback, albeit a brief one, the Racing Post can reveal.

The most famous and charismatic jockey of his generation, who ended his hugely successful career with a double in Brazil in February , will be riding at Doncaster in September.

He will be taking part in the Betfred Leger Legends race , having his first mount in Britain since 2023.

Dettori, 55, had initially been intending to retire at the end of that season, but rode on for two more years in the USA before finally bowing out at Gavea racecourse in Rio de Janeiro.

Frankie Dettori wins his final race in Brazil Credit: Sylvio Rondinelli and Joao Cotta

The Leger Legends race at Doncaster is a mile classified stakes for former professional jockeys, which has been switched this year to the ITV-televised Friday of the St Leger meeting on September 11.

Andrew Thornton, who is on the race committee and organises the riders for the race, said: "We're absolutely delighted to have Frankie. He's huge box office and his presence will be an enormous help in raising the profile of the race."

The former Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning rider added: "Like every jockey and all racing fans, I can still remember where I was when Frankie rode his 'Magnificent Seven'.

"I was in the old weighing room at Worcester, where they were showing the TV coverage from Ascot. We were like kids in a sweetshop watching it and screaming like nine-year-olds!"

Frankie Dettori pushes Fujiyama Crest to victory to bring up his Magnificent Seven at Ascot in 1996

The Legends race was first run in 2010 and Thornton said: "Frankie follows greats like Mick Kinane and AP McCoy. They both won it, so he's under a bit of pressure to emulate them – not that he's ever felt pressure!

"Frankie was more than happy to help out the Injured Jockeys Fund, because he totally understands where all the money is going to. The IJF has been there for all of us; we've all needed its help over the years, and that of John Oaksey House, Jack Berry House and Peter O'Sullevan House."

Dettori has ridden more than 150 winners at Doncaster, landing the St Leger itself six times.

Thornton also expects the race's profile to be boosted by the first-time presence of Jamie Hamblett, a former rider better known now as an X Factor semi-finalist and founding member of the group Union J.

"He brings a whole new demographic, having gone from being an apprentice to where he is now," said Thornton. "He's got a massive following."

Also new in the line-up for 2026 will be Kevin Mooney, who won a memorable Whitbread Gold Cup on Special Cargo for the Queen Mother in 1984 but who is now 71.

"He was a legend jumping-wise and it's great to have him," said Thornton. "He's not a young man, but he rides out two lots a day for Nicky Henderson."

Other former jockeys confirmed as taking part include Jimmy Quinn, Adam Kirby, Franny Norton, Sammy Jo Bell, Gary Bardwell, Niall Madden, Megan Nicholls, Gay Kelleway, Richard Patrick, Tom Scudamore and Adrian Nicholls.

Sponsorship opportunities and table bookings can be found on the Leger Legends website .

Read these next:

The Magnificent Seven: Frankie Dettori rides into the history books with remarkable clean sweep at Ascot

'I've made a million mistakes' - Frankie Dettori recalls the highs and lows of his extraordinary career in a straight-talking interview

A Big Brother winner with Frankie Dettori on speed dial, a World Cup legend and (almost) Superman - finally I'm hanging out with the A-listers

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