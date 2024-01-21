Lingfield's Winter Million fixture goes ahead on Sunday; Thurles to monitor conditions amid yellow weather warning

Lingfield's high-quality Winter Million jumps card has been given the green light after the track passed its morning inspection.

Sub-zero temperatures have scuppered the week's jumping programme with Lingfield's opening day of the Winter Million on Friday among notable cancellations due to frozen ground along with Saturday's Premier fixtures at Ascot and Haydock.

Yet it has been significantly warmer this weekend meaning racing on turf will return for the first time since Wednesday and the jumps action returns in style with L'Homme Presse and Protektorat clashing in the Fleur de Lys Chase (3.00 ), the feature on the eight-race card.

It was the second inspection for this fixture after a decision was delayed when first assessed on Saturday afternoon.

Lingfield's clerk of the course Stephanie Wethered said: "We felt the track was showing all the right signs so it's good to go. We're really pleased and looking forward to it.

"Huge credit to not only the Lingfield team but all of those who have come to support us and help us get today on – we've had teams from our sister tracks at Windsor, Brighton, Fontwell, Ffos Las, Worcester and Bath. We've had a few from different tracks and they've been a huge help with getting the fleece off and preparing.

The ground at Lingfield eased to soft, good to soft in places following light rain overnight.

Wethered added: "It's nice ground out there, especially considering what we've been dealing with. We changed to good to soft, soft in places after our 2pm inspection on Saturday afternoon as it eased with the frost coming out and we've changed it again.

"We had a little bit of rain overnight as well as the frost coming out. It's walking as the going described I'd say.

"It'll be overcast and breezy this afternoon. We're forecast some sunny spells at times with temperatures up to 10C to12C during the day."

Updated at 8.30am

Thurles to monitor conditions as Storm Isha brings in strong winds

Thurles will monitor conditions after Met Eireann issued a yellow weather warning for wind across Ireland on Sunday.

Strong gusts from Storm Isha are expected to be strongest in the north of Ireland but could reach as high as 24mph during racing on Sunday.

Allaho: key name on the card at Thurles Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

It is also expected to remain wet after the ground eased to yielding to soft from yielding.

The seven-race jumps card at the County Tipperary track centres around the Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase (1.35 ) in which Allaho clashes with Envoi Allen and Appreciate It .

A post from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board on X read: "Following 10mm of rain since declarations, Thurles is now yielding to soft.

"There is a status yellow wind warning from 11am and the possibility of a further 5mm of rain. The situation will be continually monitored."

The Met Office have issued an amber weather warning for wind in parts of Scotland and the north of England while a yellow warning for rain is in place across Britain.

Posted at 9am

Non-runners

Lingfield

12.40

9 Sweet Fantasy (going)

3.35

4 Manothepeople (going)

14 O'Connell (going)

4.10

4 Rich Spirit (going)

Thurles

3.20

12 Yulong Voice (ran yesterday)

Posted at 9am

