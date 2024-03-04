Racing Post logo
Britain

Lingfield to inspect ahead of Tuesday's jumps card due to forecast overnight rain

Ooh Betty (right) was awarded the 2m mares' novice hurdle in the stewards' room
Lingfield: officials will inspect at 8am on Tuesday morningCredit: Edward Whitaker

Lingfield's jumps card on Tuesday will have to pass an 8am inspection after an updated weather forecast warned of between three and five millimetres of rain overnight. 

The track has taken 38mm of rain since last Wednesday and with the going already heavy, the decision has been taken to reassess the state of the ground once the latest showers have passed through. 

The track remained dry on Sunday although temperatures got down to -2C but there is not expected to be any issue with frost on Tuesday morning. 

Britain's other jumps fixture on Tuesday at Newcastle is also set to be run on heavy ground, while the going at Thurles is soft, soft to heavy in places.  

Constitution Hill will not defend Champion Hurdle crown as Nicky Henderson rules star out of the festival 

