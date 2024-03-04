Lingfield to inspect ahead of Tuesday's jumps card due to forecast overnight rain

Lingfield's jumps card on Tuesday will have to pass an 8am inspection after an updated weather forecast warned of between three and five millimetres of rain overnight.

The track has taken 38mm of rain since last Wednesday and with the going already heavy, the decision has been taken to reassess the state of the ground once the latest showers have passed through.

The track remained dry on Sunday although temperatures got down to -2C but there is not expected to be any issue with frost on Tuesday morning.

Britain's other jumps fixture on Tuesday at Newcastle is also set to be run on heavy ground, while the going at Thurles is soft, soft to heavy in places.

