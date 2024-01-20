Lingfield to inspect again on Sunday morning for Winter Million fixture but hopes high with frost disappearing; Fakenham cancelled

Officials at Lingfield will hold a second inspection at 8am on Sunday for its eight-race Winter Million card after inspecting the course on Saturday afternoon.

Frozen ground forced the cancellation of the first day of the three-day Winter Million festival on Friday and temperatures reached as low as -6.7C on Friday night.

The temperature rose to 6C on Saturday before an inspection at 2pm. The temperature is not expected to drop below freezing on Saturday evening before reaching a high of 12C on Sunday.

Mark Spincer, group operations director for Lingfield's owners Arena Racing Company, said: "We could race now but we've called an inspection for Sunday because we'd be silly not to knowing the weather has been so much colder than has been forecast [this week].

"Looking at the latest forecast we're very optimistic that it gives us every opportunity. We should not get a frost tonight, with lows of 2C, which shouldn't cause us too many problems."

"We're forecast between 2-6mm of rain overnight and into the early hours of Sunday but it'll then be mostly dry with some sunny spells. That rain will hopefully help us a little bit too."

Lingfield was left as the last British jumps meeting standing on Sunday after Fakenham failed a 3pm inspection on Saturday.

Clerk of the course David Hunter said: "It was just above freezing at the lowest point last night and this morning it was 3C. We thought that was encouraging but the temperature has only risen to around 5C today with a very cold wind and it's not made the difference I would have wanted. I walked the course with the head groundsman at 1pm and when we inspected two hours later there was no real change.

"In some areas there was as much as four inches of frost in the ground and I don't have the confidence that will come out in time tomorrow morning. I always said to have a chance we'd have needed to see considerable improvement by today and the ground would have had to be fully raceable but that just hasn't happened. Around 70 per cent of the ground is still not raceable."

