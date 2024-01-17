Lingfield Saturday afternoon switch part of BHA and ITV move to ensure free-to-air racing on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

ITV Racing has put in place a number of contingencies to ensure it can bring viewers three full afternoons of coverage on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, whatever the weather does in Britain and Ireland.

That task has been aided by the BHA's announcement that the lucrative Lingfield all-weather card scheduled to start at 10.10am on Saturday has now been moved to a more traditional slot to provide the free-to-air broadcaster and Sky Sports Racing with guaranteed action.

Ascot's Clarence House card and the Peter Marsh Chase fixture at Haydock are due to be the mainstays of the ITV main channel coverage, but with wintry conditions threatening turf racing across Britain, the BHA has moved to fill any potential void.

The broadcaster's three-day run had originally been bookended by the two jumps cards of Lingfield's Winter Million meeting, but with the course already forced to abandon the first day on Friday because of frozen ground, ITV3 now plans to up its coverage from Market Rasen to four races, with Wolverhampton adjusting its off-times to allow two races from its all-weather card to be taken in.

Officials at Market Rasen, where the Listed Alan Swinbank Memorial Mares' Bumper (2.50) is the feature, plan to inspect at 12pm on Thursday in the wake of forecast overnight temperatures of -5C, but even in the event of that meeting falling to the weather, ITV3 would still go on air with four races from Wolverhampton.

Taunton would come into the equation if both Haydock and Ascot fail to beat the weather, albeit the track must also pass a Friday lunchtime inspection. Channel bosses are understood to be looking at the jumps card at Navan as a potential second meeting to buttress the Lingfield action, should all the British jumps meetings fail.

ITV Racing's executive producer Richard Willoughby said: "ITV is in touch with the racecourses and the BHA with regards to Saturday, and are considering a number of scenarios to ensure that there will be racing coverage on Saturday afternoon."

The threat of severe frosts recedes after Friday night and there is optimism around the final day of the Winter Million meeting on Sunday, which features the £160,000 Fitzdares Fleur De Lys Chase at Lingfield (3.00).

The BHA has already salvaged the Lightning Novices' Chase (1.15) from Friday's lost card and the broadcast on ITV3 – which was originally scheduled to begin at 1.30pm – will now have an additional half an hour, starting at 1pm to include that Grade 2 as well as what could be a fascinating Horse and Jockey Hotel Chase at Thurles (1.35).

That would add up to a bumper three-hour programme, featuring two races from Fakenham in addition to the five from Lingfield and one from Ireland.

