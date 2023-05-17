Levy yield hits £99 million but comes with turnover warning

There was good news for British racing on Wednesday as the levy yield for 2022-23 is set to be higher than expected, but it came with a sting in the tail with a warning of falling betting turnover on the sport.

The Levy Board said it anticipated levy income for the year to the end of March to be around £99 million, having received provisional submissions from the majority of bookmakers.

Not only was that figure higher than the £90m to £95m the Levy Board had previously anticipated, it would also be the best levy yield since British racing's central funding system was reformed in 2017.

However, while the Levy Board said gross profits had "significantly increased" in the last two months of the levy year with margins "markedly above average" in February and March, it also reported that turnover had fallen "notably" on the same months in 2022.

It also said that bookmaker estimates for yield in the current levy period were "materially lower" than last year.

The sport's leaders have warned that issues such as affordability checks on punters have been having a negative impact on betting on racing.

In November the Levy Board said it had budgeted to contribute £66m to prize-money in 2023 but warned it might have to revise that figure due to economic conditions as well as data provided by major bookmakers showing a fall in horseracing betting turnover and gross win.

Levy Board chairman Paul Darling said on Wednesday: "The board will be making decisions on prize-money for the September to December period at its meeting next month and this likely outturn provides additional clarity in coming to those decisions.

"Although overall yield looks to be similar to or slightly up on last year, total turnover and race-by-race turnover are down overall, and were consistently down from July to the end of the levy year.

"The board will need to consider carefully what assumptions to make about future yield given this trend. Bookmakers’ collective initial estimates for 2023-24 are for a materially lower yield than in 2022-23."

The government announced it had started a review of the levy system when it published its gambling white paper in April.

Racing has been lobbying for the levy to be changed to a turnover-based system from gross profits, as well as extending it to betting on overseas racing by British punters.

