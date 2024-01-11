Leonna Mayor hails 'brilliant initiative' Racing To School as charity announces record number of participants in 2023

Leonna Mayor has hailed the achievements of Racing To School after it revealed a record-breaking year of participation in 2023.

The charity, which was founded in 2001, had over 16,200 young people take part in 410 racing-related educational events last year, including at racecourses across Britain.

Over a quarter of those came from inner city, rural and deprived areas, while the charity also grew its work with people with special educational needs and disabilities.

Mayor, a broadcaster for ITV Racing and Sky Sports Racing, became a Racing To School ambassador last year and is thrilled it continues to be a great success.

"I was really pleased to be asked to be an ambassador for the charity recently, and I hope to have chances to share my story and experiences with some of their groups when I'm at race meetings myself this year," she said.

"People say racing is for everyone, but we need action to make that connection, and show people we really mean it actually is. Racing To School pitch up at racecourses supporting young people from all backgrounds, not just with their school work but to get them excited and interested in horse racing.

"They have lots of fun but are also learning so much. They're fast-tracking some of the next generation with the facts and insight that might take racing fans years to fully grasp."

Racing To School added two new initiatives, Festival Monday at Cheltenham in March and Leger Wednesday at Doncaster in September, and Mayor hopes the charity can get even more young people involved in the sport throughout this year.

She added: "I know the team is looking to increase numbers again and hope to reach around 17,000 participants, with more work planned with young people from inner city, rural and deprived areas. It's just a brilliant initiative for so many reasons."

