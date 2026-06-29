Leicester racecourse fined £5,000 for failure to stop a race while Hereford hit with £3,500 fine over pitchfork near miss

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Leicester racecourse has been fined £5,000 for failing to stop a race and screen an injured horse who was later euthanised.

Lac De Constance was injured when unseating his rider at the sixth fence in a 2m6½f handicap chase in January. However, despite the ten-year-old being obviously hurt, no privacy screens were erected around the horse, who had been caught by his rider Tristan Durrell and moved to be stood behind the penultimate obstacle.

Raceday stewards heard evidence from the racecourse vet who said he had been “in control” of the situation. After forwarding the case to the BHA for further investigation, it was determined the racecourse had acted inappropriately by not stopping the race or putting a screen up.

Lac De Constance: fatally injured at Leicester in January Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Clement Goldstone KC, adjudicating judicial panel member, said the failure of the racecourse vet to adhere to the appropriate rule was “not a failure which could simply be attributed to an error of judgement”, and that he agreed with the conclusions of the BHA’s investigation into the matter.

He added: “I'm surprised only by the apparent failure of the managing executive to have even considered, let alone implement, the first option of stopping the race.”

Hereford fined for errant pitchfork

A fine of £3,500 has been given to Hereford racecourse after groundstaff left a pitchfork on the track causing riders to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Groundstaff leave a pitchfork in the ground at Hereford

Two members of groundstaff had been on the course when the horses jumped the third-last fence in the 3m1f handicap chase on May 5 and dropped the pitchfork on the track having been startled by the approaching horses.

Gavin Sheehan, riding the leader and eventual winner Maximum Offers , steered the horses around the obstacle with adjudicating judicial panel member Clement Goldstone KC noting not only the diversion the runners had to take due to the dropping of the tool, but that it “could have caused serious injury”.

However, Hereford was praised for its prompt admission of guilt, which Goldstone said “gives rise to optimism that this will indeed prove to be an isolated blemish on an otherwise excellent record”.

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