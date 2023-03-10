Ayr goes ahead but Leicester cancelled as Sandown calls inspection for Saturday

Friday's fixture at Ayr will go ahead as planned after the track passed a morning inspection, but Leicester has been cancelled after further snow overnight.

Sandown has called an inspection on raceday morning for Saturday's Imperial Cup meeting due to the threat of frost and although Ayr got the all-clear for Friday, officials will inspect for Saturday's card at 8.30am on raceday morning.

On a busy morning of inspections, officials at Wolverhampton have called for a second check at 10am for Friday's all-weather fixture. Further snow is falling at the track but it is forecast to stop mid-morning. Meanwhile, Hereford's Saturday meeting hinges on a 9.30am inspection on Friday.

Officials at Leicester had been due to inspect at 7.30am but made the decision to call off with two inches of snow on the track and no sign of it stopping.

However, there was better news at Ayr with the meeting getting the go-ahead despite a yellow weather warning in the area for snow.

On Thursday, Sandown's clerk of the course Andrew Cooper hinted at the need for an inspection for Saturday's Betfair Imperial Cup card and one has been arranged for 8am on raceday morning.

With temperatures forecast to drop to -2C overnight, the threat of frost is causing concern and groundstaff will cover vulnerable areas including the home straight in front of the grandstand as well as the takeoff and landing areas at each hurdle and fence.

On Friday morning, Cooper tweeted: "There will be an inspection @Sandownpark at 8am on Saturday morning ahead of @Betfair Imperial Cup to assess the impact of any further rain today but primarily in light of the potential for a sharp overnight frost."

In Ireland, Navan's meeting on Saturday hinges on a 7.30am inspection on raceday morning.

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.