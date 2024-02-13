Leading Triumph Hurdle hope Salver set for Haydock on Saturday but Cheltenham Festival run is 'up in the air'

Leading Triumph Hurdle fancy Salver will bid to continue his rapid progression at Haydock on Saturday, but Gary Moore warned he is uncertain to line up at the Cheltenham Festival next month.

The four-year-old made it three wins from as many starts for Moore in Chepstow's Finale Hurdle in December, when a brilliant 21-length winner of the Grade 2. He is set to run in the Victor Ludorum Hurdle, a race which the trainer has won for the last two years with Porticello and Bo Zenith.

Salver is a 10-1 shot for the Triumph behind odds-on favourite Sir Gino, but even if he wins at the weekend he could skip Cheltenham in favour of Aintree's Grand National meeting, or miss both major fixtures altogether.