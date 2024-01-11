Leading jumps owners have rare but fancied Catterick runner - can she make the 444-mile round trip worthwhile for in-form Irish trainer?

The double green silks of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede have not been seen at Catterick for close to three years, but they make a return today as Irish trainer Stuart Crawford sends Brucio to Yorkshire.

The six-year-old mare has been seen in Britain twice already this season, but without success. She was beaten 21 lengths when fifth in a Sedgefield bumper in October and was only battling for minor honours when coming down at the last at Ayr last month.

Yet Daryl Jacob, the owner's retained jockey, will make the trip to Catterick to partner her in the opening 1m7½f mares' maiden hurdle (12.10 ), which will be her first sex-restricted race over hurdles.

March 2021 was the last time the Munir and Souede silks were seen at the course, with two runners yielding one winner and a fourth-place finisher, including Ballymoy who landed the 3m1f novice chase at odds of 1-12.

Only a few months before that was Jacob's last and somewhat fortuitous success at the track aboard Thomas Macdonagh, when he was the only finisher in a three-runner novice chase .

Crawford, meanwhile, has not been in the Catterick winner's enclosure since 2015, but he finds himself on the hot list with a strike-rate of 27 per cent (3-11).

Brucio will be the longest traveller across Thursday's card with 222 miles between the racecourse and Crawford's stables in Larne, Northern Ireland.

She looks among the leading players in the opener with Looking As You Are and Phone Home appearing her main dangers.

7l third of 19 on hurdle debut at Down Royal (2m1f, soft) in November and around 14l third when stumbling/falling just after final flight at Ayr (2m, soft) last month; those performances read well in today's context; player.

