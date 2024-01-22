Late off-times having a negative impact on betting turnover say bookmakers following Racing Post study

Bookmakers say race delays are having a damaging impact on betting turnover after a study by the Racing Post showed nearly two-thirds of races in Britain last year went off late.

More than half of the races run in Britain and Ireland – 56.8 per cent – went off at least 60 seconds after the scheduled start time in 2023, with the problem greater in Britain, where 61.4 per cent of races began late.

Delayed start times are a long-standing frustration for punters, who often want to know the outcome of one race before deciding what to stake on the next, and cause a reduction in crucial betting turnover to the detriment of the sport as whole.

Coral spokesman David Stevens said: "This is something that is definitely an issue for us and therefore, by extension, for the sport. We know that late off-times increase the chances of races clashing and there is data to show that those are expensive for us in terms of lost turnover, with the knock-on impact on the levy and media rights income to racing."

Betfair said late off-times have a negative impact on the volumes of activity on their sportsbook and exchange products.

"When races go off later than their advertised time it can cause a whole host of issues for punters, especially on afternoons when fixture congestion is a factor," said spokesman Barry Orr.

"Delays can be an irritant to customers viewing on linier TV but for live-stream viewers, who are logging on specifically to see a certain race at a certain time, they are a massive frustration.

"The impact of race delays on betting turnover is not insignificant. There are implications for recycling of funds and when races run into each other it’s proven to have a detrimental effect on liquidity in exchange markets."

The Racing Post data ranked the performance of individual tracks in league tables and overall Ireland fared much better than Britain, where 71.5 per cent of Flat races went off late last year.

Ayr was third-bottom on the Flat with 85.3 per cent of its races going off late and fourth-bottom over jumps with 69.8 per cent, having posted figures of 81.8 per cent on the Flat and 48.4 per cent over jumps in 2022.

Ayr: has struggled to get races away on time Credit: John Grossick Racing

Clerk of the course Graeme Anderson said: "In the last six to 12 months, we've found it increasingly difficult with timings and there haven't been many races where we're getting away bang on time.

"It's hard to pinpoint anything in particular, but we do notice a lot of horses are late coming into the parade ring, and that is by no means a dig at trainers and staff who work extremely hard. It's a combination of a bit of everything and when one race goes off late due to an incident, such as a horse being reshod, it's hard to make up the time.

"What we tend to find with jump racing is that 30 minutes between races is not enough. We had a heavy-ground three-mile race take around nine minutes to run and by the time you've come back in, you're almost shouting the jockeys and horses back into the parade ring.

"The Flat is so much easier, with a six-furlong sprint taking a minute and nine seconds, and you could almost speed it up on the Flat and slow it down in the winter. It's not as straightforward as saying that will fix it though, as there are so many moving parts that you need everything to fall in place and go like clockwork."

Goodwood was one of only two British courses alongside Brighton to start the majority of its races on time, with 49.2 per cent off late.

Clerk of the course Ed Arkell said: "We keep a keen eye on times and I know it's massively important as I've sat in the ITV truck and seen the chaos late off times cause.

"There are always going to be things that happen you can't do anything about and that has to be accepted, but when we can make races go off on time, we absolutely should be.

"We know the betting data shows race clashes and delays don't help and broadcasters are flagging it as being a huge concern. We all have to work together to make sure the times we produce are actually stuck to and the jockeys and trainers have a role to play as well."

A collective responsibility was echoed by Kempton clerk Barney Clifford, particularly with the growing importance of a worldwide betting audience making getting races off on time even more vital for British racing's fortunes.

The Surrey track was one of the worst performers on the Flat with 81.1 per cent of races going off late, but one of the best over jumps with 21.3 per cent, and race intervals were again put forward as a contributing factor.

"We're pretty good for jumping because we've got 35-minute intervals, but the Flat is a challenge, certainly on the evening fixtures as normally our pictures go into France Galop and the PMU at specific times and those slots are half-hour intervals," said Clifford.

"If you get a couple of bad loads in a novice race it can put you back three, four, five minutes and all of a sudden your parameters for getting the next race off on time have reduced. It's having the cooperation of the stakeholders, therefore the trainers and their representatives saddling the horses up and the jockeys coming out on time."

A BHA spokesperson said on Monday: "The BHA understands the importance of races going off on time and our staff on course work diligently each day to assist racecourse colleagues in ensuring this is the case as often as possible.

"As part of the ongoing industry strategy work to improve the customer experience, racing’s leaders have committed to working together with participants and racecourses to improve the number of races going off on time. To assist with this, the BHA is studying the challenges faced by each racecourse to identify why delays happen and how they can be improved across the board."



Nearly two-thirds of races in Britain last year were off late - and it's a problem that's getting worse and worse

