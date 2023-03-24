Lambourn Open Day deal to buy seven houses for stable staff 'a great help'

Profits from the annual Lambourn Open Day have helped secure seven more houses for stable staff in a move hailed by George McGrath, chief executive of the representative body for workers.

Staffing is seen as one of the biggest issues British racing faces, but Lambourn's efforts to accommodate employees has been aided by the Open Day, which this year takes place on Friday, April 7.

Money raised from the event, which is staged in honour of legendary commentator Sir Peter O'Sullevan, goes to the Lambourn Valley Housing Trust, an arm of the Air Ambulance and other local organisations.

Sir Anthony McCoy in action at the Lambourn Open Day Credit: Toby Connors

More than 20 houses have been built and purchased since the Open Day started 33 years ago and McGrath, chief executive of the National Association of Racing Staff, greeted the new deal.

"The National Association of Racing Staff really appreciate the effort the trainers go to for the Lambourn Open Day," he said.

"The funds they help raise by opening their doors to the public help staff get quality accommodation. Without the Lambourn Valley Housing Trust, the staffing in Lambourn-based yards would be even more challenging than it is.

"The deal to purchase another seven houses for staff in Lambourn will be a great help and continue to ensure the Valley of the Racehorse remains a vital part of racing in the UK and continues to make a significant contribution to the local economy."

Constitution Hill: among the equine stars on show during the Lambourn Open Day Credit: Edward Whitaker

Champion Hurdle hero Constitution Hill is set to be among the equine aces on show and Open Day chairman Mark Smyly added: "Since the Open Day started in 1990, profits have massively helped the provision of housing for Lambourn's stable staff.

"The purchase of land and the building of 18 houses, and the purchases of six more properties have already been achieved. Now a deal to buy seven more houses is about to be completed. The income from the day for other projects to help the workforce and their families, such as the school and their sports club, shows what an important event this is."

Nicky Henderson, who trains Constitution Hill, is often a big draw for a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what goes on at his star-studded Seven Barrows base, but people can visit more than 25 other yards in the morning, while a showjumping competition, featuring some of the sport's famous faces, is part of a wide range of afternoon entertainment.

More information and tickets can be found .

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.