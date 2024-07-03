Labour leader Keir Starmer: British racing 'makes a significant contribution to our economy'

Labour leader Keir Starmer has hailed the "significant contribution" British horseracing makes to the UK economy.

Starmer, who is set to become the next prime minister barring one of the greatest shocks in election history, has already spoken during the campaign about only having a bet "on the horses" when questioned during the political betting scandal.

He also has links to the sport through his wife Victoria and has attended as a racegoer, including for the Derby at Epsom last year and previously the St Leger at Doncaster.

He told the Racing Post: "My wife Vic has horseracing in her blood. Her mum was born and brought up in Doncaster, and her nan lived on the edge of the racecourse. She used to go all the time as a child. So it’s no surprise that the largest photograph in our kitchen at home is of a close finish at the Doncaster races.

"Racing has long been a part of British life. Iconic events like Royal Ascot and the Grand National are watched by millions each year, at home and abroad. It supports thousands of jobs and makes a significant contribution to our economy."

Racing does not feature in Labour's election manifesto, although the issue of gambling does.

That has the potential to impact British racing should Labour decide to toughen up the measures contained in the last Conservative government's gambling white paper, especially around affordability checks and advertising.

In the manifesto Labour said it is "committed to reducing gambling-related harm", adding: "Recognising the evolution of the gambling landscape since 2005, Labour will reform gambling regulation, strengthening protections. We will continue to work with the industry on how to ensure responsible gambling."

Observers have said it is unlikely that British racing's issues will be high on Labour's list of priorities in the early months of a new administration.

That will disappoint those hoping that new ministers will become involved in talks between racing and bookmakers over levy reform which were halted when prime minister Rishi Sunak called the election in May.

However figures such as Betting and Gaming Council chief executive Michael Dugher, himself a former Labour MP and shadow cabinet member, have moved to allay concerns within the sport that a Starmer government would be unfriendly towards racing.

He recently told the Racing Post he did not see "any reason why British horseracing shouldn't enjoy a good working relationship with a future Labour government".

