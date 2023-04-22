Knight supported in opposition to odds-on favourite Chaldean in Greenham

Chaldean sets a clear standard in Saturday's Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes () and is set to go off at a shade of odds-on, but Knight has been backed to cause a minor upset in the key Classic trial at Newbury.

Trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, Knight won the Group 3 Horris Hill Stakes over course and distance on heavy ground in October and with the ground at Newbury described as soft, his price has shortened to a general 9-2 (from 5).

The Mehmas colt, who won a maiden at Yarmouth on his debut in September, has been labelled a "Guineas horse" by connections.

Dewhurst winner Chaldean has proved a little uneasy at the head of the betting in the early exchanges on Saturday, drifting slightly to 5-6 (from 4-5).

In the Group 3 John Porter Stakes () at Newbury, Israr is a non-runner in a race billed as a clash between class acts Hurricane Lane and Mojo Star.

Going change for Scottish National

The ground at Ayr for the Coral Scottish Grand National has changed to good, good to soft in places following a dry 24 hours.

Friday's meeting at the course was staged on going described as good to soft, good in places and despite 5mm of watering overnight, conditions are set to ride a touch quicker for Saturday's eight-race card, which starts at 1.15.

The betting for the Scottish National () is headed by Monbeg Genius (5-1), who finished third behind subsequent Grand National winner Corach Rambler in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival.

Last year's winning trainer Christian Williams returns with Kitty's Light (6-1), who followed home stablemate Win My Wings 12 months ago, while the Corach Rambler team of Lucinda Russell and Derek Fox bid for a famous double with Your Own Story (7-1).

Recent Kelso winner Elvis Mail has come in for each-way support with his odds cut to 14-1 (from 18).

Market movers

Ayr

3.15 Elvis Mail 14-1 (from 18)

4.45 Euchan Falls 9-2 (from 11-2)

Newbury

2.40 Knight 9-2 (from 5); Chaldean 10-11 (from 5-6)

Navan

3.30 The Antarctic 6-5 (from 5-4)

Key non-runners

Ayr

1.15 7 Baron De Midleton

2.25 7 Nemean Lion

3.00 4 Richmond Lake

Newbury

1.30 5 Israr

2.05 14 Youngest

3.15 4 Saga; 10 Bear Force One; 14 Aussie Banker

Updated at 9.15am

