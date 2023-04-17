Kitty's Light heads 31 Scottish Grand National confirmations in bid for huge Christian Williams double

will bid to go one better than his runner-up finish in last year's Coral Scottish Grand National () as he heads 31 confirmations for the Ayr feature on Saturday.

The seven-year-old finished behind stablemate Win My Wings 12 months ago and returns for Scotland's marathon handicap in an attempt to secure a second consecutive success in the race for trainer Christian Williams, who also left in Swinley Chase winner at the five-day confirmation stage on Monday.

The potential runners were reduced from the initial 60 entries, with many horses from Saturday's Grand National, including winner Corach Rambler, not confirmed for the £200,000 contest.

Corach Rambler's trainer Lucinda Russell may instead rely on and , who claimed the Scottish National in 2021 under Tom Scudamore.

, who finished third behind Corach Rambler at the Cheltenham Festival, also remains in contention for this weekend's feature contest for Jonjo O'Neill, with fellow Ultima runners and also confirmed.

Top weight is likely to be shouldered by , who was pulled up on his last start behind Ahoy Senor in January's Cotswold Chase and could become Nicky Henderson's first runner in the race since 2018.

confirmations

Dusart

Threeunderthrufive

Monbeg Genius

Empire Steel

Elvis Mail

Kitty’s Light

Oscar Elite

Gevrey

Revels Hill

Malina Girl

Undersupervision

Sail Away

Ruthless Article

Lord Accord

Coolvalla

Flash Collonges

Cooper’s Cross

Cap Du Nord

Our Jet

Flash De Touzaine

Notachance

Manothepeople

Famous Bridge

Your Own Story

Waitnsee

Magna Sam

Mighty Thunder

Flower Of Scotland

Half Shot

Domaine De L'Isle

Small Present

Coral: 4 Kitty’s Light, 13-2 Monbeg Genius, 10 Gevrey, Malina Girl, Your Own Story, 12 Empire Steel, Flower Of Scotland, 14 Dusart, Elvis Mail, Flash Collonges, Undersupervision, 16 Magna Sam, Notachance, Manofthepeople, Oscar Elite, Threeunderthrufive, 20 Coolvalla, Cooper’s Cross, Cap Du Nord, Famous Bridge, Revels Hill, 25 bar

