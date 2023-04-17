Kitty's Light heads 31 Scottish Grand National confirmations in bid for huge Christian Williams double
Kitty's Light will bid to go one better than his runner-up finish in last year's Coral Scottish Grand National (3.35) as he heads 31 confirmations for the Ayr feature on Saturday.
The seven-year-old finished behind stablemate Win My Wings 12 months ago and returns for Scotland's marathon handicap in an attempt to secure a second consecutive success in the race for trainer Christian Williams, who also left in Swinley Chase winner Cap Du Nord at the five-day confirmation stage on Monday.
The potential runners were reduced from the initial 60 entries, with many horses from Saturday's Grand National, including winner Corach Rambler, not confirmed for the £200,000 contest.
Corach Rambler's trainer Lucinda Russell may instead rely on Your Own Story and Mighty Thunder, who claimed the Scottish National in 2021 under Tom Scudamore.
Monbeg Genius, who finished third behind Corach Rambler at the Cheltenham Festival, also remains in contention for this weekend's feature contest for Jonjo O'Neill, with fellow Ultima runners Oscar Elite and Threeunderthrufive also confirmed.
Top weight is likely to be shouldered by Dusart, who was pulled up on his last start behind Ahoy Senor in January's Cotswold Chase and could become Nicky Henderson's first runner in the race since 2018.
Scottish Grand National confirmations
Dusart
Threeunderthrufive
Monbeg Genius
Empire Steel
Elvis Mail
Kitty’s Light
Oscar Elite
Gevrey
Revels Hill
Malina Girl
Undersupervision
Sail Away
Ruthless Article
Lord Accord
Coolvalla
Flash Collonges
Cooper’s Cross
Cap Du Nord
Our Jet
Flash De Touzaine
Notachance
Manothepeople
Famous Bridge
Your Own Story
Waitnsee
Magna Sam
Mighty Thunder
Flower Of Scotland
Half Shot
Domaine De L'Isle
Small Present
Coral Scottish Grand National (3.35 Ayr, Saturday)
Coral: 4 Kitty’s Light, 13-2 Monbeg Genius, 10 Gevrey, Malina Girl, Your Own Story, 12 Empire Steel, Flower Of Scotland, 14 Dusart, Elvis Mail, Flash Collonges, Undersupervision, 16 Magna Sam, Notachance, Manofthepeople, Oscar Elite, Threeunderthrufive, 20 Coolvalla, Cooper’s Cross, Cap Du Nord, Famous Bridge, Revels Hill, 25 bar
