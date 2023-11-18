King of the jungle? Frankie Dettori priced up at 7-1 by Coral for I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Bookmakers have learned never to underestimate Frankie Dettori and Coral are taking no chances as the jockey prepares to swap the weighing room for the jungle.

They quote him at 7-1 to be a winner yet again in this year's edition of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, which starts on Sunday.

Coral spokesman David Stevens said: "Frankie currently sits fifth in the betting, so we regard him as a definite contender to be king of the jungle, although of course the betting could change dramatically once we see them all in action.

"In Frankie's favour is the fact he's well used to not eating a great deal, so he should cope with any lack of food better than most. But on the flip side, boredom could be his biggest enemy, as a man so used to an active life.

"One thing Frankie has never been, however, is dull, and for that reason alone I'm sure racing fans will be tuning in to see how he gets on with such an eclectic group of camp mates."

Dettori is expected to be a late arrival after failing to appear among the first ten contestants confirmed for the reality show. This Morning host Josie Gibson is 3-1 favourite with Coral, ahead of television maître d'hôtel Fred Sirieix on 4-1, with Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson and politician Nigel Farage quoted at 5-1.

Two additional contestants routinely arrive after the series has started. Last year, Matt Hancock MP and comedian Seann Walsh arrived on the fourth day. Dettori has repeatedly been rumoured to be appearing. Despite reversing his decision to retire and instead opting to relocate to California to continue his career, he continues to be linked with the show.

Last week, the jockey appeared on a list of contestants set to appear on the programme published by The Sun. The list also featured former boxer Tony Bellew, who was also not among the ten celebrities announced by ITV.

