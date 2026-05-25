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Kieran Shoemark relishing battles with Daryz and Ombudsman after 'very special' Curragh success with Almaqam
Kieran Shoemark: hopes Almaqam's Tattersalls Gold Cup win can be the start of a brilliant yearCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Kieran Shoemark hopes Almaqam's best is still to come and believes the stunning Tattersalls Gold Cup winner is bang in the mix to be the leading light in the red-hot middle-distance division this year.
The Ed Walker-trained five-year-old comprehensively dispatched the likes of dual Oaks heroine Minnie Hauk and Group 1 winner Bay City Roller when scoring by two lengths at the Curragh on Sunday.
It was his breakthrough triumph at the highest level on his first run since finishing third in the Champion Stakes last October.
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