Kieran O'Neill to miss Derby day and Royal Ascot after receiving 28-day suspension for whip rule breaches

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Jockey Kieran O’Neill has been suspended for 28 days for multiple breaches of the whip rules in the last six months.

O’Neill, 38, was found to have used his whip once more than permitted when riding at Windsor on May 7. It was the rider’s fourth offence in a six-month timeframe, with each of the previous infractions having also been for using the whip once too often.

In a finding published on the BHA judicial panel website on Monday, adjudicating member Fiona Horlick KC stated O’Neill displayed a "relatively low offending ratio" of one breach per 82 rides and that he had "admitted the breach" on the day of the race to stewards.

However, Horlick added that this was O’Neill’s second penalty for multiple whip infractions within 12 months, with the rider previously receiving a ban of 22 days in June last year.

She added: "A second referral demonstrates a concerning disregard for both the rules of racing and the protection of horses from excessive whip use. This is a significantly aggravating feature."

O’Neill was sanctioned with a 28-day suspension, with nine days deferred for a period of six months or 200 rides – whichever comes first – with the additional days only triggered if the rider receives another whip penalty. Of the nine deferred days, O'Neill is required to spend one receiving specialist coaching on his whip use.

O’Neill’s ban will run from June 6-25 inclusive, ruling the rider out of the Betfred Derby fixture at Epsom on Saturday and the entirety of Royal Ascot.

The rider, whose biggest win to date came on Kessaar in the 2018 Group 3 Sirenia Stakes at Kempton, has ridden 25 winners in Britain this season.

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