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Kia Joorabchian's borrowing increases again to £55m after further loan from private equity giant
Kia Joorabchian, who is well represented at Royal Ascot this week with runners for his Amo Racing entity, has borrowed a further £15 million from a US private equity giant.
The increase in the size of the loan from Apollo Debt Solutions (ADS) was revealed in filings made to the US Securities and Exchange Commission last month, which list the owner’s Sports Invest Holdings as having borrowed £55m as of March 31 this year, up from £40m on December 31, 2025.
Joorabchian has been among racing’s biggest spenders since the latter part of 2024 when he launched an audacious plan for his Amo Racing to muscle in alongside the likes of Coolmore, Godolphin, Juddmonte and Wathnan at the top table of international Flat racing.
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