Key Newbury tests on Saturday as heavyweights Protektorat and Edwardstone bid to get their seasons back on track
Two heavyweight British chasers, Protektorat and Edwardstone, will attempt to bounce back and prove to connections they still deserve their place at the top table when lining up at Newbury on Saturday.
Arkle winner Edwardstone is winless since the 2022 Tingle Creek but is a short-priced favourite to get back to winning ways in the Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase (2.40) for trainer Alan King.
Protektorat has also found it tough since his victory in the 2022 Betfair Chase and how he fares in the Betfair Denman Chase (2.05) could decide whether he is aimed at the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 8 February 2024inBritain
Last updated 16:00, 8 February 2024
- 'If we make a mistake we get fined' - Newmarket trainer left fuming by late postponement of Newcastle race
- God bless you, Keagan – such a sense of loss for one of our own bright talents
- 1,000 Guineas heroine Mawj retired to join Godolphin's breeding operation
- Kempton on Friday and Uttoxeter on Saturday must pass inspections - Newbury to go testing but Betfair Hurdle favourite set to travel
- Confirmed runners and riders for the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury on Saturday
- 'If we make a mistake we get fined' - Newmarket trainer left fuming by late postponement of Newcastle race
- God bless you, Keagan – such a sense of loss for one of our own bright talents
- 1,000 Guineas heroine Mawj retired to join Godolphin's breeding operation
- Kempton on Friday and Uttoxeter on Saturday must pass inspections - Newbury to go testing but Betfair Hurdle favourite set to travel
- Confirmed runners and riders for the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury on Saturday