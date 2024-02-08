Racing Post logo
premium

Key Newbury tests on Saturday as heavyweights Protektorat and Edwardstone bid to get their seasons back on track

Two heavyweight British chasers, Protektorat and Edwardstone, will attempt to bounce back and prove to connections they still deserve their place at the top table when lining up at Newbury on Saturday. 

Arkle winner Edwardstone is winless since the 2022 Tingle Creek but is a short-priced favourite to get back to winning ways in the Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase (2.40) for trainer Alan King. 

Protektorat has also found it tough since his victory in the 2022 Betfair Chase and how he fares in the Betfair Denman Chase (2.05) could decide whether he is aimed at the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Jonathan HardingReporter
Liam HeaddReporter

Published on 8 February 2024inBritain

Last updated 16:00, 8 February 2024

