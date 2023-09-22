Kevin Philippart de Foy bids to boost 36 per cent recent strike-rate with promising juvenile at Kempton

Kevin Philippart de Foy is operating at a 36 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight and hopes Tsunami Spirit can continue the yard’s good run at Kempton this evening.

De Foy has enjoyed five winners from his last 14 runners and is eight winners away from beating last year’s career-best 60 domestic victories.

He said: “We seem to have really hit form and things have fallen into place in the last couple of weeks. I’m delighted to see the horses running so well. It’s always a case of trying to train as many winners as possible and it would be good to beat last year’s tally.”

De Foy has a 20 per cent strike-rate at the Sunbury all-weather track and that improves to 29 per cent when he combines with Daniel Muscutt.

They team up with the once-raced Tsunami Spirit, who shaped well on debut when a keeping-on fourth at Windsor this month.

De Foy, who is second on the hot trainers' list, said: “I was pleased with his debut, he has taken a step forward since then and the all-weather surface should suit him.

“The main concern is the draw [stall 11], which is higher than ideal and won’t make things simple from there, but hopefully he can show improvement from his first start.”

Shaped well when fourth at Windsor 18 days ago (6f, good to firm) and open to improvement; yard continues in rude form but he's another for whom a lower draw would have been preferable.

The Newmarket trainer saddles just his second runner at Ayr on Saturday, with Cairn Gorm lining up in the Silver Cup. Jim Crowley is booked and De Foy is hopeful of a big run in the £65,000 race.

De Foy said: “He will enjoy the cut in the ground and is suited by these big fields. He needs plenty of cover and a likely strong pace should help with that. The race should suit him and you can draw a line through his Goodwood run as things didn't pan out for him. I'm hopeful he can run a good race – he has a lot of ability and is well capable when things go his way.”

