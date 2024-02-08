Kempton on Friday and Uttoxeter on Saturday must pass inspections; Newbury to go testing but Betfair Hurdle favourite set to run

Kempton's jumps meeting on Friday will have to survive a 7.30am inspection on the morning of racing, with the further heavy rain forecast for Thursday night causing clerk of the course Barney Clifford some worries.

The track was declared raceable on Thursday afternoon, with the going predominantly soft after 22mm of rain in the last 36 hours, but more rain has the potential to leave parts of the track waterlogged.

"If we were racing today the vast majority would be soft and good to soft in places and it's all raceable," said Clifford on Thursday. "The concern is the lake bend. I've had 22mm in the last 36 hours and we're forecast more heavy rain tonight. That would render the lake bend heavy and potentially waterlogged, so I've called a precautionary inspection to ascertain whether we can go ahead or not."

Uttoxeter's meeting on Saturday is in major doubt and subject to an 8.30am inspection on Friday. The going was heavy, with standing water in places on Thursday and further rain was forecast overnight.

Another heavy band of rain is due from 6pm on Thursday, according to Clifford, which has the potential to bring a further 10-15mm.

Newbury: 'It's only going to get softer'

Testing conditions are expected for Saturday's Betfair Hurdle card Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Betfair Hurdle favourite Ocastle Des Mottes is expected to be greeted by testing conditions when he arrives at Newbury on Friday morning, although there are no concerns based on the current forecast about Saturday's Premier meeting taking place.

Connections of Ocastle Des Mottes, 4-1 favourite for with the sponsor's sportsbook for the Betfair Hurdle, expressed concern earlier in the week that high winds may prevent the Willie Mullins-trained runner travelling from Ireland but, despite being delayed on Thursday, he was reported to be en route to the track by Newbury clerk of the course George Hill.

"There's been a bit of delay in their plans but they're en route which is good and they should arrive here early tomorrow morning," said Hill on Thursday afternoon.

Ocastle Des Mottes will be ridden by Danny Mullins on Saturday, with Bryony Frost set to partner stablemate Alvaniy in the same race. Onlyamatteroftime, also trained by Mullins, is first reserve.

The going at Newbury was described as soft, good to soft in places on Thursday morning but further heavy rain is forecast overnight.

"Since midnight we've had 11.8mm of rain," said Hill. "It's taken it quite well but that was on top of 15mm and we've had over an inch rain in two days now, so it's only going to get softer.

"We could get another seven to 12mm overnight but the good thing is we have some gaps between the rainfall which allows it to get through the profile and we don't have any concerns at this stage.

"If we go and get 30mm that's a different story but with what's forecast, and the gaps in the forecast, I don't anticipate there being any issue. Tomorrow afternoon we could get another two to five millimetres and then we'll hopefully be dry from 5pm through to racing. It will be testing conditions either way."

Warwick shares ITV coverage with Newbury and the going there was described on Thursday as soft, good to soft in places.

Clerk of the course Tom Ryall said: "We were good to soft at the start of the week and had 19mm of rain on Tuesday. The track took that well and we're due more rain on and off today, so we could have another 10-15mm, but then it clears mid-morning tomorrow and we're dry through to racing. I anticipate the ground to ease and we could get to a mixture of soft and heavy, but there are no concerns."

The Grade 2 FGD Kingmaker Novices' Chase, traditionally the feature race on the card, has attracted just three runners and ITV will instead show the eight-runner JCB Handicap Hurdle as one of three races from Warwick.

