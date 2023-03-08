Kempton passes second inspection with Catterick the only fixture cancelled on Wednesday

Kempton's all-weather fixture on Wednesday has passed a second inspection at 10am.

The Sunbury track was hit by 3cm of snow overnight but the falling snow turned to sleet at 9am and officials have given the meeting the green light. The first race is at 3.05 and there is potential for further snow in the evening, possibly in heavier bursts at times.

Wednesday's jumps fixture at Fontwell has been given the go-ahead after just a light covering of snow overnight, Lingfield's afternoon all-weather meeting is on after passing an early inspection but Catterick has been cancelled due to frozen ground.

The going has eased to soft (from good, good to soft in places) at Fontwell after 9mm of rain in the last day. More rain is expected before racing gets under way at 1.40.

Lingfield's going has changed to standard to slow (from standard) after two inches of snow hit the track overnight. The snowfall had nearly stopped by 7.50am, with officials monitoring the situation but satisfied to give the meeting the go-ahead.

Catterick: meeting cancelled due to frozen ground Credit: Tim Goode (Getty Images)

Temperatures plummeted to -6C at Catterick overnight, with officials able to make an early decision prior to the planned 8am inspection.

Carlisle's fixture on Thursday faces an inspection at 3pm on Wednesday. The track was unraceable at 8am due to frozen ground after overnight temperatures dropped to -9C.

The course at Ayr has been covered completely for racing on Friday and Saturday. The track is raceable at present but heavy snow is forecast for Thursday night.

Clerk of the course Graeme Anderson said: "We were supposed to have one night of -3C but we've had -5C overnight and set for a similar night on Wednesday. The frost covers are doing their job and temperatures rise after Wednesday night but the prospect of snow is the main issue.

"Most forecasts are suggesting we could have heavy snow on Thursday night, and if they are correct, it will be a simple decision to call it off. If the snow turns to rain, we would be fine but that's not looking too likely."

Leicester is frozen in places for Friday's all-chase fixture but temperatures are set to rise after Wednesday night.

Clerk of the course Jimmy Stevenson said on Wednesday morning: "We had a bit of a frost this morning but that should be gone by lunchtime and I don't anticipate any problems with frost. There is the potential for snow this evening and we may have a covering in the morning. That's supposed to turn to rain by Thursday morning and if it pans out that way we should be fine. The forecasts are changing all the time though and it's not a clear outlook."

Sandown was hit by 3cm of snow on Wednesday morning with the risk of further showers in the evening. There remains uncertainty over the forecast in the lead-up to Saturday's Imperial Cup fixture, with spells of heavy rain increasingly possible.

