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Karl Burke takes aim at Irish Classic with Greenham winner Alparslan after breezing through £1 million milestone

NEWBURY, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: Clifford Lee riding Alparslan win The Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes at Newbury Racecourse on April 18, 2026 in Newbury, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
Alparslan: heads for the Irish 2,000 Guineas on SaturdayCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
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Karl Burke has made his best-ever start to the Flat season and is eyeing further gains this weekend as he readies Alparslan for a Classic bid at the Curragh on Saturday.

The North Yorkshire trainer has surpassed £1 million in nine of his last ten seasons, but managed to hit the milestone in his fastest ever time thanks to a strong week at York and Newbury that included Zeus Olympios's third place in the Lockinge. 

Burke is on the hunt for more riches with Alparslan, who is a general 8-1 shot for the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas.

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