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Karl Burke takes aim at Irish Classic with Greenham winner Alparslan after breezing through £1 million milestone
Karl Burke has made his best-ever start to the Flat season and is eyeing further gains this weekend as he readies Alparslan for a Classic bid at the Curragh on Saturday.
The North Yorkshire trainer has surpassed £1 million in nine of his last ten seasons, but managed to hit the milestone in his fastest ever time thanks to a strong week at York and Newbury that included Zeus Olympios's third place in the Lockinge.
Burke is on the hunt for more riches with Alparslan, who is a general 8-1 shot for the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas.
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