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Karl Burke 'quietly confident' Zeus Olympios can rule in Lockinge after scintillating gallop

Zeus Olympios: extended his unbeaten run to four in the Joel Stakes
Zeus Olympios (Clifford Lee) winning the Joel Stakes at Newmarket last yearCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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A scintillating piece of work has Karl Burke "quietly confident" Zeus Olympios can put his first defeat behind him and win the one that really matters in Saturday's Group 1 BoyleSports Lockinge Stakes.

Unbeaten in his four starts at three, culminating in a Group 2 success in the Joel Stakes at Newmarket, Burke was at pains to stress Zeus Olympios was heavier than last year and in need of the run on his seasonal return when third in Sandown's bet365 Mile last month.

He still wasn't far away from successfully conceding 3lb to Field Of Gold, finishing three-quarters of a length behind that rival, the pair trailing Joel Stakes second Opera Ballo.

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