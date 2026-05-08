Karl Burke eyes sprinting targets for star filly with potential Albert Einstein clash on the cards

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Last year's highest-rated British juvenile filly Venetian Sun will drop back in trip following her defeat in the Betfred 1,000 Guineas with a potential clash with Albert Einstein in the offing for her next start.

Venetian Sun was a well-beaten 11th in the Newmarket Classic last Sunday when stablemate Evolutionist finished closest to winner True Love and she is now set to revert back to six furlongs, a trip over which she is unbeaten in four runs.

"Venetian Sun definitely didn't stay," said trainer Karl Burke. "I thought she had a chance of doing that but she didn't, and she'll go back to sprinting.

"She'll probably go to the Sandy Lane and then the Commonwealth Cup. I still think she's a very exciting filly."

The Sandy Lane at Haydock on May 23 has also been mentioned as a possible target for the highly touted Albert Einstein, who appeared to fail to stay on his two starts over seven furlongs in the Gladness at the Curragh and Greenham at Newbury this season.

Albert Einstein could be among Venetian Sun's opposition in the Sandy Lane Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Venetian Sun, a daughter of top sprinter Starman, already has a significant verdict over one Ballydoyle colt having accounted for 2,000 Guineas runner-up Gstaad in the Group 1 Prix Morny last August, but she lost her unbeaten record when third in the Moyglare over seven furlongs.

Burke has won the Sandy Lane, which is also on the agenda for this month's Commonwealth Cup Trial winner Coppull, twice before, including in 2016 with Quiet Reflection, who went on to win the Group 1 three-year-old sprint at Royal Ascot the following month.

Evolutionist had no problem seeing out the Guineas trip for emerging force Ace Stud and straight after the race Burke highlighted the Prix de Diane over the extended ten furlongs at Chantilly next month for the Night Of Thunder filly.

"Evolutionist ran a blinder," he said. "I thought we were going to do it a furlong out because she stays well. On a little bit slower ground she might have run better again, but it was a superb run."

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