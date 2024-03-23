Racing Post logo
Karl Burke back at the races this week for the first time since the summer after having treatment for cancer

Karl Burke on Low Moor gallops above his stables Spigot Lodge, Coverham, Leyburn, North Yorkshire 21.6.22Pic: Edward Whitaker
Karl Burke: trainer is recovering from bowel cancerCredit: Edward Whitaker

Karl Burke was back on a racecourse on Saturday for just the second time since last summer after recovering from bowel cancer.

He was at Doncaster for the Lincoln, three days after visiting Southwell to see Night Raider, a springer in the Qipco 2,000 Guineas market, maintain his unbeaten record.

The trainer, whose Fallen Angel is second favourite for the 1,000 Guineas, revealed he was diagnosed with the illness last spring.

