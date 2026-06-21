June temperature record under threat this week, so how does British racing cope with extreme heat?

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A new weather warning for extreme heat for much of England and Wales over the next four days has been issued by the Met Office, with June's record temperature under threat.

UK temperatures are set to reach as high as 38C next week, with a first amber warning for Monday and Tuesday covering most of southern England and parts of Wales.

A second amber warning has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday, covering parts of north-west England and North Wales, as well as much of the area highlighted in the first warning.

Brighton and Windsor on Monday and Newbury on Tuesday host fixtures within the at-risk area specified by the Met Office, while meetings at Salisbury, Worcester, Newmarket and Nottingham could be impacted by temperatures in the mid-to-high 30s on Wednesday and Thursday and are in the expanded at-risk area.

So how will racing cope with the heat over the next few days?

What is the forecast saying?

According to the Met Office, the weather warning has been triggered by a combination of hot weather, high humidity and high night-time temperatures.

The temperature in southern Britain is widely expected to be in the mid-30s by Tuesday. The Met Office added that “the very high temperatures are likely to continue across parts of central and southern Britain further on into the week”.

The Met Office advises that people should also “keep out of the sun and avoid any exercise between 11am-3pm when the sun is strongest”.

What racing is taking place?

There are four fixtures in Britain on Monday and a further four in Britain on Tuesday, but not all are in the impacted area.

The meetings at Musselburgh, Catterick, Ffos Las, Newton Abbot and Beverley are outside the weather warning zone, although temperatures are due to be in the mid-to-high 20s on racedays.

The three remaining courses all hold their Tuesday fixtures during the late afternoon and evening.

The BHA has announced that Worcester's Wednesday fixture will be staged earlier in the day due to the forecast high temperatures, with the meeting now due to begin at 10.30am instead of 2.39pm.

The Flat meeting at Salisbury (37C) and evening cards at Kempton (37C) and Ffos Las (32C) are set to be run in scorching temperatures.

Thursday's cards at Newmarket, Nottingham and Leicester could also see extremes of hot weather.

Racecourses make sure water will be readily available throughout the day for horses and humans Credit: John Phillips / Getty Images

Will any special measures be in place?

When an amber weather warning is issued, it is incumbent on the BHA and the racecourses in the affected area to liaise about ways of countering the heat.

Racecourses need to “ensure there is adequate water provision” and a “dedicated, safe area for cooling horses”. Parade times can be limited, headgear removal and unsaddling should be swift, and veterinary assistance should be on hand to watch out for signs that horses are not well.

If these provisions cannot be put in place, racecourse stewards must be informed and an inquiry held to decide whether the meeting is safe to run.

Away from the racecourse, people are encouraged to travel horses at cooler times of day and to ensure there is extra water in case there are delays en route. Racecourses are encouraged to open stables earlier to allow travel to take place during cooler hours, while fans can also be used to cool horses in the racecourse stables.

The BHA also outlines that jockeys should be aware of the condition of their horses and “must take immediate action” if they believe anything is not right before, during or after a race.

What are the risks?

Dehydration to horses and jockeys is one of the biggest concerns when weather is hot, emphasising the need for lots of water to be available at all times.

Horses can also suffer from heat stress after races as their body temperature rises while competing. People attending the horses, and racecourse veterinary staff, are warned to be on the lookout for signs a horse is distressed after running, as "a quick response is important in the treatment of heat-related problems in horses".

According to the BHA, the signs to be aware of include shallow, panting breathing, an anxious expression, a rhythmic beating of the diaphragm and wobbliness. Horses are treated by being rapidly cooled.

How long could the hot weather last?

Temperatures could be above 30C for six or seven consecutive days in some locations, and there is a reasonable chance that the UK's June temperature record – 35.6C in 1976 – could be broken.

The hot spell follows a record-breaking May, when temperatures hit 35.1C in London, surpassing the previous record for the month of 32.8C, set in 1922 and 1944.

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