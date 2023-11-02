Jumps stars return: Bravemansgame's journey back to the Cheltenham Gold Cup begins at Wetherby

The days are getting shorter, summer has passed and winter is well on its way. But don't cry because it's over, smile because the heroes of the jumps are on their way back. Over the coming weeks, some of the most loved and esteemed names in racing will be making their seasonal debuts and we can't wait to see them in action. We'll be profiling the big guns as they reappear to keep us warm between now and the spring – first up it's Bravemansgame , who is set to kick off his season at Wetherby on Saturday.

Who is he?

The best British-trained chaser in training. Bravemansgame had a fine 2022-23 campaign, which saw him win the King George on Boxing Day before finishing a gallant runner-up to Galopin Des Champs in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Trainer Paul Nicholls has been nothing but bullish about his stable star, and believes the eight-year-old will be an improving force in the new campaign. Partnered by the brilliant Harry Cobden, Bravemansgame will be firmly in the discussion for this season's major chasing honours.

There were doubts over whether he quite gets the Gold Cup trip, but he surely put those to rest with his March effort there are no questions over his ability. One of the game's current heavyweights, it will be fascinating to see if he can bridge the gap to Galopin Des Champs over the coming months.

When is he running?

Nicholls has confirmed Bravemansgame will make his seasonal bow in Saturday's Charlie Hall Chase (3.00) at Wetherby. This Grade 2 was his first assignment last season, and he was a comfortable winner.

How can I watch it?

Bravemansgame's Wetherby return will be available to watch on ITV, or you can watch via the Racing Post app by logging in through your bookmaker of choice.

Form figures

/1123-

Highest Racing Post Rating

177 – the figure he achieved for winning the King George.

Bravemansgame: King George winner in 2022 Credit: Alan Crowhurst

What has he done?

Last season was a coming of age campaign for Bravemansgame, who made the transformation from chasing prospect to top-level contender. His win at Wetherby in the Charlie Hall Chase was his sole prep run before the King George, where he put L'Homme Presse to the sword in a thrilling duel, getting the better of his Venetia Williams-trained rival who was beaten when he fell at the last.

Bravemansgame then went straight from Kempton to Cheltenham, where this time he came off second best in another thrilling finish, being denied by a worthy Gold Cup winner in Galopin Des Champs. The two reopposed in April's Punchestown Gold Cup and both found it a race too far, as the Martin Brassil-trained Fastorslow caused a 20-1 upset.

What they say

Paul Nicholls, trainer (in the Big Jump-Off): “All those good horses I’ve had in the past, Denman, Kauto Star and Neptune Collonges, all got better between eight and 11. We haven’t over-raced Bravemansgame and he looks big and strong, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he kept improving. He was second in a Gold Cup last season and won a King George. If he improved a few more pounds it would give us a little bit more of a chance at Cheltenham. . . If Galopin Des Champs hadn’t run [in last year's Gold Cup], there wouldn’t even be a conversation! He was just beaten by a better horse on the day; end of story. We could ride him with a little more restraint if we wanted but tactics didn’t get him beat. He ran very well and I’m sure he got the trip. Why can’t he win a Gold Cup? Galopin is a very smart horse and hard to beat but we’re right in the mix and that’s nice.”

What could the season have in store?

With Nicholls confirming Bravemansgame's first run of the season will be in the Charlie Hall Chase it is highly likely an identical campaign to last is on the cards, with the defence of his King George crown on Boxing Day followed by another crack at the Gold Cup.

He is currently a general 7-4 favourite to win again at Kempton, and can be backed at a general 10-1 for the Cheltenham showpiece.

