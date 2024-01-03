Jump racing set to return on Thursday after Hereford passes inspection

Jumps action is set to return to Britain on Thursday after Hereford passed its inspection on Wednesday morning.

Large areas of standing water, caused by a brook under the racecourse bursting its banks, had had put the fixture in doubt, but conditions had improved by the time of the track's 9am inspection on Wednesday. The course is expected to dry further before the start of its seven-race card on Thursday, with little rain in the forecast before the beginning of the meeting.

Following Wednesday morning's inspection, conditions were described as soft, good to soft in places, with some small areas of standing water.

Clerk of the course John Holliday said: "We're good to go. The flood water has receded and we've only got a few small areas of standing water, but they'll be gone and it's raceable now.

"We had 20mm of rain on Tuesday from about 6am up until lunchtime and the Ayles, which goes under the racecourse, couldn't take the water. It flooded on to the track at the three-mile start and subsequently there was floodwater on the cathedral bend. Overnight it's managed to get away into the river and down to the Wye.

"The ground is good to soft, soft in places but it could dry back further from that. We're told we'll get 1-5mm but often we miss the rain at Hereford as it falls on the hills before it gets here. Even if we got the top end of the forecast there wouldn't be a problem."

The positive outcome is a boost after Wednesday's meetings at Ffos Las and Huntingdon were cancelled due to waterlogging, while Fakenham's card on Tuesday was called off moments before the first race due to safety concerns.

