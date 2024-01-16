Jump jockeys' championship leader Sean Bowen hoping to be back before end of the month following knee injury
Sean Bowen hopes he can return to action by the end of next week as he seeks to reinforce his position at the head of the jump jockeys' championship over Harry Cobden.
The 26-year-old established an early lead in his bid for the jump jockeys' title but has been sidelined since Boxing Day after he took a crushing fall when leading the Grade 1 Formby Novices' Hurdle on Farren Glory.
He suffered a knee injury which has kept him out of commission for three weeks and although he planned to return in time for this weekend's racing, which includes a Grade 1 meeting at Ascot and the lucrative Winter Million festival at Lingfield, Bowen's recovery has been hit by another short delay.
