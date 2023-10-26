Joy for Tote Ten to Follow enthusiast who becomes competition champion after playing for 30 years

Avid Racing Post reader Christopher Perry scooped £24,000 for winning the Tote Ten to Follow challenge after trying for more than 30 years – with a team named after his dog Loki.

The Loki Lads 9 won with 832.28 points thanks to a line-up including Derby hero Auguste Rodin, impressive Arc star Ace Impact and multiple top-level winner Paddington.

Belfast native Perry, who works as an ecologist for the Northern Irish Environment Agency, also had the sixth-best team on the leaderboard to land an additional £1,000.

The 49-year-old has been playing the Tote Ten to Follow competition – which opens for the jumps season on October 31 – for more than three decades and said his winnings would go towards paying off expenses and for furniture having recently moved house.

He told the Tote: "I suppose I've been playing for about 30 years, since it started really. I used to buy the Racing Post when the competition first started, it was just postal entries only, so I would've compiled my list and sent off my form with my postal order. I was only young really, I was 18, 19, or 20 when I first started playing.

"I suppose the key is targeting the bonus races. I tried to have at least one horse for every bonus race in the first part of the season. I follow the news, subscribe to the Racing Post, follow the entries and use a tracker.

"My dog is called Loki, so I've used the name for a few years now. It’s brought me luck anyway."

Perry has already confirmed brilliant Dewhurst Stakes winner City Of Troy would feature in his squad in 2024 but he will look to uphold his form in the upcoming jumps competition, which is £5 to enter with a guaranteed minimum prize pool of £100,000.

He added: “I suppose I have to put in Galopin Des Champs. Constitution Hill must be a banker as well, but they’re obvious choices.

“I’ll have to do a bit of study and research. I always put in a novice chaser and a novice hurdler to rack up the points as well as a potentially unexposed handicapper. You have to have a few Willie Mullins horses in there; they seem to dominate.”

Play the Tote Ten to Follow over jumps

Winning Stable: Loki Lads 9

Auguste Rodin 164.31 points

Paddington 158.88

Tahiyra 82.42

Inspiral 78.21

Highfield Princess 68.90

Hukum 59.60

Ace Impact 54.60

Mostahdaf 54.20

Savethelastdance 42.45

Emily Upjohn 42.25

Tote Ten to Follow final Leaderboard

1. Loki Lads 9 832.28 points

2. Cap Juluca 42 801.47

3. Q3 791.10

4. Godders 788.33

5. AF6 783.10

6. Loki Lads 4 779.23

7. Uns56 777.62

8. Stan20 776.08

9. THE PLANT 12 776.08

10. K1 769.48

