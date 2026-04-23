Jonbon to face six rivals in Saturday's Celebration Chase as star bids for incredible 13th Grade 1 win

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All seven entries for the Grade 1 Celebration Chase were declared as part of a strong finale to the jumps season at Sandown.

They are headed by Jonbon , who is chasing a 21st career success and a 13th Grade 1. Nicky Henderson’s star chaser was last seen finishing a ten-length second to Heart Wood in the Ryanair Chase, which continued his wait for a first Cheltenham Festival win.

Henderson opted against running the ten-year-old in the Melling Chase at Aintree, saying at the time: “He’s had two hard races in succession and we’ve decided to keep him for Sandown.”

The Celebration Chase will see him return to two miles after contesting longer trips on his last two starts. He won the race in 2023 and 2024 before chasing home Il Etait Temps last year.

Jonbon: chased home Il Etait Temps in last year's Celebration Chase Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Henderson does not face a Willie Mullins-trained rival this time, but there remains an Irish challenge in the shape of the Joseph O’Brien-trained Solness , who quickly returns from his neck defeat in the Melling Chase two weeks ago. The eight-year-old has previous course form, finishing fourth to Jonbon in the 2024 Tingle Creek.

Dan Skelton is double-handed, with Harry Skelton booked to ride Thistle Ask, who is in action for the first time since finishing second to Jonbon in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot in January. He had won his previous five starts.

Tristan Durrell will hope his fairytale month continues as he reunites with Mirabad , who gave the conditional his first Grade 1 success when causing a 50-1 upset in the Maghull Novices’ Chase at the Grand National meeting.

JPR One for Joe Tizzard, Edwardstone for Alan King, and the Anthony Honeyball-trained Brookie complete the field for Britain’s final Grade 1 of the season.

bet365 Celebration Chase (2.55 Sandown, Saturday)

bet365: 6-4 Jonbon, 15-8 Thistle Ask, 9-2 Solness, 12 Mirabad, 14 JPR One, 16 Edwardstone, 66 Brookie.

Confirmed runners and riders for the Celebration Chase

Brookie Sam Twiston-Davies

Edwardstone Tom Cannon

Jonbon Nico de Boinville

JPR One Brendan Powell

Mirabad Tristan Durrell

Solness JJ Slevin

Thistle Ask Harry Skelton

Havaila bids for hat-trick

14 were declared for the bet365 Gold Cup, with the market headed by the Gary and Josh Moore-trained Havaila , who bids to complete a hat-trick after recent wins at Newbury and Plumpton. Caoilin Quinn takes the ride as the seven-year-old makes his first start at Sandown.

Jonathan Burke will hope for a fitting end to his association with Fergal O’Brien after it emerged the pair will part company at the end of the season. They team up with In d’Or , who had finished third on both starts for the yard since joining from Venetia Williams, most recently behind The Jukebox Kid in the BetMGM Handicap Chase at Ascot in January.

Other notable declarations in the £175,000 contest include Cheltenham Festival winner Ask Brewster , who runs for Cath Williams for the first time since landing the Kim Muir. He finished just ahead of the Willie Mullins-trained Road To Home , who also lines up.

Rock My Way represents Joe Tizzard, while last year’s winner Resplendent Grey returns for Olly Murphy off a 10lb higher mark. Edinburgh National winner Transmission is also in the field.

bet365 Gold Cup (3.30 Sandown, Saturday)

bet365: 4 Havaila, 11-2 In D’Or, Montregard, 7 Ask Brewster, 10 Livin On Luco, Road To Home, 12 Henry's Friend, Resplendent Grey, Rock My Way, Transmission, 20 Certainly Red, Our Power, 25 Invincible Nao, 50 Gabbys Cross.

Confirmed runners and riders for the bet365 Gold Cup

Resplendent Grey Sean Bowen

Henry’s Friend Ben Jones

Rock My Way Brendan Powell

Road To Home Patrick Mullins

Transmission Conor O’Farrell

Our Power Dylan Johnston

In d’Or Jonathan Burke

Certainly Red Marc Goldstein

Havaila Caoilin Quinn

Ask Brewster Shane Cotter

Montregard Stan Sheppard

Gabbys Cross Jack Tudor

Livin On Luco Sean Houlihan

Read more:

'I think he could win off his handicap mark' - Moores take aim at Sandown jumps season finale

Jonbon handed final Grade 1 assignment of the season as entries and confirmations revealed for jumps finale at Sandown

Five horses to note on Sandown's Friday undercard - including a 1.6 million guineas Book 1 buy for Godolphin

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