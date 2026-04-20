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Jonbon handed final Grade 1 assignment of the season as entries and confirmations revealed for jumps finale at Sandown
Jonbon will bid to end his season with yet another Grade 1 success after he was entered for the bet365 Celebration Chase at Sandown on Saturday.
The Nicky Henderson-trained ten-year-old has an impressive record at the Esher track, having been beaten only twice in seven appearances, and will seek a third victory in the final British Grade 1 race of the jumps season after missing the Grand National meeting with this target in mind.
Jonbon's two defeats at Sandown came at the hands of Il Etait Temps, including in this race 12 months ago, but with Willie Mullins' attentions this year focused solely on retaining his Irish trainers' championship, there were no Closutton contenders among the six other entries made on Monday.
However, Jonbon could face an intriguing rival in fellow Grade 1 winner Mirabad, who struck at 50-1 in the Maghull Novices' Chase for Dan Skelton at Aintree and would be stepping into open company for the first time under Tristan Durrell.
Skelton has also entered Thistle Ask, who finished runner-up behind Jonbon in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot in January, with Harry Skelton already booked to ride.
The sole Irish entry is Solness, last seen finishing a neck behind Grey Dawning in the Melling Chase, while Brookie, JPR One and last year's fourth Edwardstone round out the potential field.
bet365 Celebration Chase entries
Brookie
Edwardstone
JPR One
Jonbon
Mirabad
Solness
Thistle Ask
Latest odds
Paddy Power: 11-8 Jonbon, 13-8 Thistle Ask, 4 Solness, 8 Edwardstone, JPR One, 10 Mirabad, 20 Brookie
Havaila heads the market as Gold Cup field dwindles
The possible field for the valuable bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase began to take shape after 42 entries were reduced to 14 possible runners at the confirmation stage headed by market-leader Havaila.
The Gary and Josh Moore-trained handicapper is on the hunt for a hat-trick after landing the Sussex National two weeks ago and is 7-2 favourite to score again off a 10lb higher mark in Sandown's £175,000 contest.
Last year's winner Resplendent Grey also stood his ground on Monday, while Mullins, who saddled ten in this contest last year in a successful final push for the British trainers' championship, has just one possible runner on the card this time in 16-1 shot Road To Home.
Swinley Chase winner Montegrad and Ask Brewster, who fended off Road To Home to win last month's Kim Muir, also feature among the possible line up.
The Henderson-trained Hyland was one of the most noticeable absentees from the confirmations, having been a best-price of 12-1 on Monday morning.
bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase confirmations
Resplendent Grey
Henry's Friend
Rock My Way
Road To Home
Transmission
Our Power
In D'Or
Certainly Red
Havaila
Ask Brewster
Montregard
Gabbys Cross
Livin On Luco
Invincible Neo
Latest odds
bet365: 7-2 Havaila, 5 Montregard, 11-2 In D'Or, 8 Ask Brewster, Livin on Luco, 10 Resplendent Grey, Road To Home, Rock My Way, 12 Henry's Friend, 20 Certainly Red, Our Power, Transmission, 25 Invincible Nao, 66 Gabbys Cross
Skelton hunts more riches
Skelton may have the trainers' title already locked up but his quest to break the £5 million prize-money barrier continues and he has filled out the Sandown undercard in search of more riches.
Alongside strong chances in the Celebration Chase, the trainer also has three of the eight entries for the Grade 2 bet365 Oaksey Chase (2.20) in Etalon, Doyen Quest and recent Silver Trophy winner Riskintheground.
The 2m6½f contest lacks the calibre of last year's winner Gaelic Warrior among its entry list but the ratings are headed by Blow Your Wad, who was fourth in the Ultima and a smart winner at Chepstow on his next start.
Skelton has also taken aim at the bet365 Select Hurdle (4.02) with Kabral Du Mathan, who was fourth in the Stayers' Hurdle when last seen.
The six-year-old sets the standard over his seven possible rivals in the Grade 2 contest, with stablemate Nurse Susan and the Henderson-trained trio of Lucky Place, Jingko Blue and Iberico Lord also entered.
Skelton, who has less than £200,000 to find to break the £5m barrier, is without a runner in the feature bet365 Gold Cup but has 18 total entries across the card.
Read more:
Willie Mullins may not be ending the season as champion trainer - but he still has the best horses
William Hill owner Evoke in talks over £225 million takeover
Five horses to note on Sandown's Friday undercard - including a 1.6 million guineas Book 1 buy for Godolphin
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Published on inBritain
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