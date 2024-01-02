Johnny Tolton, the Derby-winning groom who waited 73 years to receive a prize, dies aged 101

Johnny Tolton, the racing groom who looked after 1949 Derby winner Nimbus but only received a prize for his part in the triumph 73 years later, has died aged 101.

Tolton was given a trophy and two cut-glass tumblers by Epsom chairman Brian Finch in a surprise presentation at the National Horseracing Museum in June 2022 after the Jockey Club was alerted to the Burrough Green's resident Derby success in a Racing Post interview .

Tolton died last month and will be celebrated in a funeral service that begins at noon on January 10 at Newmarket's Catholic church.

The County Limerick-born Tolton slept in a horsebox at Epsom before seeing the Charlie Elliott-ridden Nimbus follow up his 2,000 Guineas victory by becoming the first horse to win the Derby in a photo-finish.

Johnny Tolton spoke about being groom to 1949 Derby in a Racing Post interview two years ago Credit: Megan Ridgwell

Tolton told the Racing Post: "There was no prize for me, but when you were a stable lad in those days you didn't even think about being given a prize. All I got was my usual payment and a little bit extra from the owners and something from Charlie, who gave me a few quid every time the horse won.

"If there was a party, I wasn't invited. In those days, the winning lad just went home and made his own party. I went to the village hall, had a few Guinnesses and met my girlfriend. The betting winnings paid for our wedding."

Tolton and his wife, Violet, were married for almost 71 years until her death in October 2020.

Their granddaughter Melanie Bullen said: "Not a day went by when Grandad didn't talk about that special day at the museum. He was always showing his carers the trophy and he had has daily tipple in one of the special glasses right up until the night before he passed away.

"I'm so pleased Grandad got to live the high life every Derby winner deserves. He loved being interviewed, talking about Nimbus and what happened in 1949. He was also very grateful to Racing Welfare, who took him on holidays and gave him some great days out."

Read this next:

Derby winner receives prize 73 years later - thanks to the Post's intervention