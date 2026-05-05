John Gosden declares 'reform has to occur' as Racecourse Association reacts to Ascot's departure

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The Racecourse Association (RCA) said it was "disappointed" with Ascot's decision to leave the trade body at the end of the year as it confirmed plans for a governance review on Tuesday.

It was the RCA's first official comment following Monday's bombshell announcement that Ascot was to split from the organisation. That move has been given the backing of leading trainer John Gosden.

Ascot followed through with its threat to leave the RCA, having been one of a number of racecourses who had written to the body demanding it carry out an urgent review of its governance and propose reforms by the end of April. The letter was signed by the Jockey Club, Ascot, Goodwood, Newbury and York and sent to RCA chair Wilf Walsh shortly after the announcement of Lord Allen's resignation as BHA chair in March.

While the Jockey Club and York racecourse have agreed to give the RCA more time, Ascot chief executive Felicity Barnard said sufficient progress had not been made.

In a statement on Tuesday the RCA said it was "disappointed to learn of Ascot racecourse’s intention to leave the representative body of British racecourses at the end of 2026".

It added: "As cited in media sources on Monday, the RCA is undertaking a thorough governance review at the request of a number of our members. This process is expected to conclude by July 31, at which point we will present the findings and recommendations to our board."

Ascot's move has called into question the future of the RCA and its position within British racing.

The RCA said: "Throughout this process, the RCA board, executive and members, including the other signatories to the initial call for a review, have worked closely and in good faith to ensure the review delivers the changes required to benefit British horseracing.

"The RCA remains committed to being a positive advocate for the sport and delivering its extensive portfolio of services to all its 58 members. We look forward to the conclusion of the review, which we are confident will provide all members with the confidence and security to futureproof the RCA and our contribution to the administration of British horseracing."

Gosden has backed Ascot's bold push for meaningful change, with one of British racing's most influential voices saying it is "very obvious that reform has to occur".

He said: "I think a lot of people, including trainers and owners, feel that you need some pretty exacting reforms in the governance of British racing. I think we're on a slippery road to nowhere.

"There has been a crying need for us to restructure the governance of racing, and obviously this is the right place to start. It's entirely up to the racecourses if they can all come to agreement. If not, then I would see an inevitability about some of the major racecourses going in their own direction.

"It's too early to judge that, they're obviously in the middle of negotiations, but certainly the negotiations haven't concluded anything yet. I think the stakeholders within racing have long felt that there is a requirement for reform, and that's exactly what should be the outcome of this."

Gosden added: "I think it's very obvious that reform has to occur. There has to be a change. We cannot continue the way we're going."

Hugo Palmer: 'If things don’t change very significantly, I think it would be a surprise if other people didn’t carry out their threats as well' Credit: Getty Images

National Trainers Federation president Hugo Palmer was another to voice support for the position taken by Ascot.

He said: “Well, I suppose if you’re going to make a threat, you have to be prepared to carry it out, don’t you? I think those of us with the long-term interests of the sport at heart have long been frustrated by the Racecourse Association and the way it is governed. I would be very hopeful that this is going to be the beginning of some meaningful change in that direction.”

On the impact of Ascot’s decision, he added: "I don’t quite know how it is going to pan out, but Ascot are obviously not happy and there are plenty of others who are unhappy too. If things don’t change very significantly, I think it would be a surprise if other people didn’t carry out their threats as well.

"I'm beginning to hear today that there are lots of other racecourses, particularly the independents, who are fed up with the status quo. It is going to be a very interesting few months, that's for sure."

Read more:

Ascot carries out threat to leave Racecourse Association sparking major rupture in British racing

Ascot chief: 'This is not the start of a war among racecourses - but it shows our strength of feeling'

Jockey Club issues fresh ultimatum and threatens to join Ascot in quitting Racecourse Association

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