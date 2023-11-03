John Deer honoured at Welsh awards with Sean Bowen and Christian Williams also recognised

Owner-breeder John Deer was celebrated for his outstanding contribution to the sport in Wales at the sixth Welsh Horseracing Awards on Thursday evening, with Sean Bowen and Christian Williams also among the winners.

Deer, whose Oakgrove Stud has produced Averti, Avonbridge, Patavellian and Al Kazeem, was hailed at the ceremony at the Vale Resort, near Cardiff, for putting Wales on the map in the Flat bloodstock world in a near 25-year involvement.

He enjoyed another major scalp this year when Saint Lawrence won the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

Elsewhere, championship-chasing Sean Bowen scooped the ultra-competitive jump jockey of the year award for a second time. He beat Adam Wedge, Jack Tudor and Ben Jones, while Evan Williams defended his trainer's crown, seeing off competition from Christian Williams, Sam Thomas and Peter Bowen.

Kitty's Light with trainer Christian Williams after winning the Scottish National Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Kitty's Light won the inaugural jump horse of the year to mark an incredible 2023, which included success in the Eider Chase, Scottish National and bet365 Gold Cup. Paint The Dream, Iwilldoit and Stolen Silver were also nominated.

Danny Muscutt took the Flat jockey award as he rode over 100 winners for the second successive season, beating last year's winner David Probert, Mollie Phillips and Joshua Bryan. David Evans, best known for his achievements with top sprinter Rohaan, won the top trainer prize, while Pyledriver was again the country's best Flat horse, having won the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Kelly Thomas of Maywood Stud was named Flat breeder of the year, having produced exceptional two-year-old talent Vandeek, while Dave Futter and Tessa Greatrex achieved the same prize over jumps with Grade 1-winning Inthepocket coming from Yorton Stud.

Christian Williams received a special recognition award for his fundraising efforts. The trainer, whose daughter Betsy was diagnosed with leukemia in March, held a charity rounders tournament in the summer, which raised close to £30,000. The trainer, alongside jockey Alan Johns, was also instrumental in staging the Welsh Jump Jockeys Derby at Chepstow last month, raising £15,000 for Latch, which supports children with cancer.

Bradley Gibbs, who rode and trained Premier Magic to a shock 66-1 success in the hunter chase at the Cheltenham Festival, was also recognised along with Welsh Grand National-winning jockey David Prichard, Grace Harris and Jane and Gwyn Brace.

A charity auction of Nico de Boinville's breeches, worn during his mighty victory on Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle, sold for £10,000. It means a total of £25,000 has been raised for children's cancer charity Latch, with proceeds from the Welsh Jump Jockeys' Derby also supporting the charity.

2023 Welsh Horse Racing Awards winners

Outstanding contribution to Welsh Racing John Deer

Jump Jockey Sean Bowen

Jump Trainer Evan Williams

Jump Horse Kitty's Light

Jump Owner Dai Walters

Jump Breeder David Futter and Tessa Greatrex

Flat Trainer David Evans

Flat Jockey Danny Muscutt

Flat Horse Pyledriver

Flat Owner Guy Leach

Flat Breeder Kelly Thomas (Maywood Stud)

Special recognition Christian Williams, Grace Harris, David Prichard, Bradley Gibbs, Jane and Gwyn Brace

Stable Staff recognition Chloe Mills, Lisa Mitchell and Leah Baker

Point-to-Point Leading Male Jockey Osian Radford

Point-to-Point Leading Female Jockey Ellie Williams

Point-to-Point Leading Owner Luke Price

