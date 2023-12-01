John and Thady Gosden officially named Britain's champion Flat trainers

John and Thady Gosden have officially won Britain's Flat trainers' championship, becoming the first training partnership to take the prize.

The Newmarket trainers have recorded more than £7.13 million in prize-money and 121 winners with December still to come. They are more than £700,000 clear of Aidan O'Brien, who has conceded the title with the Irish trainer unlikely to have another runner in Britain this season, while only four races left to be staged are worth £50,000 or more.

It is a sixth title for John Gosden, who trained independently until taking out a joint licence with son Thady in 2021, and he described the landmark victory for his Clarehaven Stables as "particularly fulfilling".

Highlights for the Gosden team in 2023 included Classic success in the Oaks with Soul Sister at Epsom in June and notable victories at Royal Ascot with Courage Mon Ami in the Gold Cup and Mostahdaf in the Prince of Wales's Stakes. Mostahdaf was also responsible for their biggest domestic payday, scooping £567,100 for his Juddmonte International victory at York in August.

Mostahdaf (Frankie Dettori) wins the Juddmonte International at York in August Credit: Edward Whitaker

John Gosden told Great British Racing: “It's always the same in this game, the first thing you have is a sense of relief, the elation can come later and a little celebration. But it's always a deep sense of relief that things have worked out and it's going well.

“I wouldn't name one highlight; I think overall it was an owner-breeder horse [Courage Mon Ami] winning the Ascot Gold Cup, which is a wonderful race to win. We've been very lucky to have some fabulous owner-breeders that have got us where we are, and I'm forever thankful to them.”

The title was effectively decided when Trawlerman pipped the O'Brien-trained Kyprios in the Long Distance Cup on Champions Day, with the result extending the Gosdens' advantage by £176,000.

Thady Gosden added: "We're in a fortunate position where Dad has built up an exceptional, experienced and talented team over the 18 years at Clarehaven.

“This year things have gone right. You can really feel a good buzz around the yard. Winning a championship is a huge team effort and the team are all thrilled about it.”

