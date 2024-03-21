Racing Post logo
Britain

Joe Fanning clears concussion protocol just in time to retain partnership with Champions Day winner in Lincoln

Fanning from the front: keep it simple is Joe's advice
Joe Fanning: 53-year-old rider is back from injury just in time for the Lincoln

Joe Fanning was back on a horse on Wednesday and looking forward to teaming up again with The Gatekeeper in the William Hill Lincoln at Doncaster on Saturday.

The 53-year-old has been out of action since being knocked out when unseated just past the line after winning a race at Wolverhampton last month.

Fanning, who took a concussion test on Tuesday night, said: "I've been given the go ahead, which is grand. The fall was one of those things that happen, but fortunately I didn't miss a lot."

The Charlie Johnston-trained The Gatekeeper is a best-priced 12-1 for Saturday's £150,000, having returned from a 625-day break to win four times in 2023, including twice on soft ground.

The Gatekeeper: winner of the Balmoral Handicap at Ascot
Joe Fanning has been given the all clear to ride The Gatekeeper, winner of the Balmoral Handicap at AscotCredit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Fanning will be bidding for the second Lincoln victory of his career, but a first at Doncaster.

"I won it on Very Wise for Mr Haggas on the turf at Newcastle in 2007," the jockey recalled. 

"I'm looking forward to the The Gatekeeper. He won the Balmoral at Ascot and he likes the ground so I hope he'll run well.

"He took his racing well last year and always turned up in the big handicaps. He was fifth in the Spring Mile at this meeting so he could have a shot."

William Hill Lincoln (3.35 Doncaster, Saturday)

William Hill: 4 Awaal, Liberty Lane, 7 Chazzesmee, 10 Lattam, 12 Johan, Migration, The Gatekeeper, 16 Thunderball, 20 Blues Emperor, Vetiver, 25 bar

David CarrReporter

Published on 21 March 2024inBritain

Last updated 17:28, 21 March 2024

