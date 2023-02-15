Jockey Sean Quinlan reflects on milestone 500th victory and changes to whip rules

Sean Quinlan enjoyed one of his finest hours at Ayr when claiming the Scottish Grand National and the track was the destination for another landmark moment on Tuesday.

The jockey won the 2019 Scottish National on Takingrisks and was in the winner's enclosure for the 500th time after a gallant success aboard veteran Ardera Cross.

"I wasn't aware until last week," he said. "Considering the number of jockeys who are breaking into it nowadays it's not a huge number, but it's a good milestone to get to. The last five or six years have probably been the best in my career – when I first came over from Ireland things started okay but once I lost my claim I struggled. When I moved up north things started to get going again.

"I'd love to ride 100 winners in a season. I got to 79 last year and I thought I was going to have a good go at it but I missed quite a bit of racing."

There could yet be a sting in the tail to Tuesday's success, however, as Quinlan was informed by the stewards the ride would be referred to the whip review committee. He spoke out passionately about the new rules at Sedgefield last month and has been working hard to adapt his riding style.

"We're all working hard on it," Quinlan said. "The new rules were introduced on Monday and I don't think many have been called into the stewards. I said to them yesterday that we're trying our hardest. I've changed my riding style and it does look better, so hopefully things are going the right way.

"We'll know more in a couple of weeks. There have been lots of meetings and talks between the jockeys, BHA and PJA. We're all happy with the punishment for going over the number of strikes, but the above shoulder height is harder and we're hoping there's going to be a bit of discretion."

Sean Quinlan: could pick up first ride in the Gold Cup Credit: John Grossick

The rules will come under the microscope at next month's Cheltenham Festival, where the rider could pick up a first ride in the Gold Cup.

He said: "Sounds Russian is Callum Bewley's ride but he's out injured, so it depends on what happens. I rode him to finish second in the Cotswold Chase and connections were pleased with the ride, so we'll see what they want to do."

The eight-year-old has fared admirably since upped in class this season and is a best-priced 25-1 shot for the race after chasing home Ahoy Senor at the track last month and Quinlan is confident he has what it takes to be an each-way player.

"He ran a great race," he said. "If he hadn't made a mistake at the fourth-last he would have been even closer, and if the ground came up soft it would suit him. He's a strong stayer and could run into a place.

"When you're growing up the Gold Cup is one of the races you want to ride in and win and it would be great to say I've ridden in it."

