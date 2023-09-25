Jockey Robert Tart to appear before independent disciplinary panel on Tuesday

Flat jockey Robert Tart will appear before an independent disciplinary on Tuesday after being accused of attempting to mislead the BHA.

The panel will consider whether he tried to mislead the regulator by suggesting he was unavailable to provide a hair sample because he was travelling to Dubai on March 27 when this was not the case.

The panel will also determine whether the Group-winning jockey is in breach of Rule (L)6 for failing to provide a BHA investigator with evidence of his trip to Dubai when requested to do so.

Tart took his first rides in 2012 and made a promising start to his career, which included victories aboard The Black Princess in the Group 2 Lancashire Oaks in 2017 and Cunco in the Sandown Classic Trial the same year, both for John Gosden.

However, following three rides in December 2017, the jockey did not ride competitively in Britain for almost four years after suffering from anxiety . He returned to the saddle with a winner in May 2021.

Tart, who partnered a career-best 61 winners in 2013, his second season with a licence, has recorded three victories from 22 rides this season, 14 of them for Jane Chapple-Hyam, but has not ridden competitively since July.

