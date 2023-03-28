Jockey James Bowen waiting on crucial x-ray as he bids to return for Aintree following broken arm

A x-ray next Monday is likely to determine whether James Bowen can ride at the Grand National meeting. The 22-year-old jockey broke his arm when he was unseated from Mutual Respect at Huntingdon on February 23 and missed the Cheltenham Festival.

Bowen, who has not started riding out at home yet, said: "There's nothing you can do, I haven't missed too much anyway. I've got another x-ray on Monday so hopefully that all goes well."

If Bowen does return in time for Aintree, he is set to ride his father Peter's Francky Du Berlais, who is now 43rd in the weights for the National after 16 horses were scratched on Tuesday.

Williams tribute to stable star

Stuart Williams has paid tribute to stable star Tone The Barone after he was fatally injured at Lingfield on Saturday.

Tone The Barone won 13 of his 39 starts and was placed on a further seven occasions, earning connections just over £140,000 in prize-money. He was particularly proficient on the all-weather, winning nine of his 20 starts under that code.

Williams said: "It's very, very sad. He'd been an absolute warrior for us and never taken a lame step the whole time he was here, the vet never saw him. It was just one of those things at a downhill track and around a bend. He was named after the owner's brother who suffered from a form of cancer, he's not very well. It will be very difficult to replace him and he was such a lovely character as well. Everyone loved him – he was a gentleman of a horse."

Davies funeral details

The funeral of former champion apprentice jockey Stephen Davies is to take place on Thursday, April 6 at the Cardiff and Glamorgan Memorial Park and Crematorium, Barry Island, Vale of Glamorgan at 1pm.

The father of Andrew Balding's current leading apprentice Harry, Davies died at his home in South Wales on March 8 at the age of just 53 after battling throat cancer. The Group 1 winning rider partnered 124 winners in Britain and is best known for being apprentice jockey to Sir Henry Cecil in the 1990s.

Family flowers only. There will be a reception afterwards at the Seashore Grill & Cafe Bar at nearby Sully.

