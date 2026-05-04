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The Jockey Club has threatened not to renew its Racecourse Association (RCA) membership next year unless the organisation commits to "truly serve and represent courses across the pyramid" by the end of July.

On Monday, Ascot followed through with its threat to leave the RCA at the end of the year , having co-signed a letter to the organisation's chair Wilf Walsh in March requesting a review of the RCA's governance and a proposal for reform by the end of April. The Jockey Club and York, signatories of the letter alongside Goodwood and Newbury, have since suggested the trade body is undertaking a 12-week governance review.

Jockey Club issues fresh ultimatum and threatens to join Ascot in quitting Racecourse Association

The Jockey Club said it was "encouraged" by discussions around governance but maintained that for the RCA to be "effective and a positive force for good" it needed to make several changes, including having a "balanced and credible" board and voting representation, as well as ensuring "significant views from key racecourses can influence outcomes and minority views can be recognised inside and outside of the RCA".

Cheltenham: among the tracks in Jockey Club's portfolio Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

In a statement, the Jockey Club added: "We recognise that to develop and agree specifics on each of these issues requires detailed consideration and potential compromise from all parties, and as such we're committing to continue to take part in ongoing discussions and support the 12-week governance review that has been proposed, with a view to the RCA board committing to reaching firm conclusions as to the changes that can be delivered by the end of July 2026. Should this prove too difficult, it will be with some sadness that we will not renew our membership in 2027.

“It's our hope a potential solution can be found by giving the process extra time, but this should not be interpreted as a vote for the status quo or a lessening of our desire for an RCA that can truly serve and represent courses across the pyramid of racing. Our sport needs us all working in the same direction playing an enabling role in the sport and in offering support for strong central leadership for British racing by the BHA.”

York: track is "committed to continuing to support these discussions" Credit: Edward Whitaker

York said it had also been encouraged by the "collaborative and constructive discussions" around governance reform, and added in a statement: "We recognise that to develop and then agree specifics on these issues requires further time for detailed consultation and consideration.

"As such, we're committed to continuing to support these discussions and the 12-week governance review timescale that has been requested by the RCA board. We look forward to continuing to work constructively with other stakeholders over the coming weeks to play our part in helping the RCA successfully implement the governance changes which address the points detailed in the joint open letter, dated March 3."

The racecourses' ultimatum to the RCA came following the resignation of Lord Allen as BHA chair in March, when they called for the organisation to "act decisively on matters affecting the wider industry" and also gave their support to "strong central leadership for British racing by the BHA, enabled by the establishment of an independent BHA board", one of Lord Allen's key conditions for joining British racing's governing body.

Read more:

Ascot carries out threat to leave Racecourse Association sparking major rupture in British racing

Major racecourses demand urgent reform after Lord Allen quits as BHA chair

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