Jockey Club condemns violent scenes at Aintree after video of mass brawl emerges online

The Jockey Club said it operates a "strict zero-tolerance policy" towards anti-social behaviour following a mass brawl at Aintree on Saturday.

A video posted on X on Saturday evening and watched more than 1.3 million times showed multiple men throwing punches and kicks inside one of the stands.

In the 42-second video, a handful of security guards in yellow high-visibility jackets can be seen while the fight spills out into the nearby stairwell.

Replying to the post, X user Daniel Hesketh wrote: "I witnessed this yesterday and it reaffirmed my decision to go Saturday racing never again [sic]."

A statement from the Jockey Club on Sunday read: "We're passionate about providing safe and enjoyable experiences for all on our racecourses and operate a strict zero-tolerance policy towards all forms of anti-social behaviour.

"There was an isolated instance of such behaviour yesterday which was dealt with by our security teams. This kind of behaviour will never be tolerated and those involved were immediately ejected from the site."

It is not the first time violence has broken out on a British track. In April 2022, footage posted on social media showed half a dozen men grappling with each other and throwing punches at Sandown, while nine men received prison sentences for their part in a brawl at Goodwood in 2018.

Aintree staged an eight-race card on Saturday, which included two Listed contests and the Becher Chase won by Chambard.

Read more . . .

Chambard 40-1 for Grand National after providing amateur Lucy Turner with 'absolute dream' success in Becher Chase

El Fabiolo remains evens Champion Chase favourite after successful return with Ascot race a potential next target

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

The Racing Post Annual 2024 is out now! This exciting review of the racing year has 208 colour pages packed with the best stories and is beautifully illustrated with stunning images. The perfect gift at £19.99. To order, click here or call 01933 304858.