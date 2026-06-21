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Britain

Jockey banned for 14 days after failing to ensure horse ran on its merits

Amie Waugh: has been banned for 14 days after riding at Ayr on Saturday
Amie Waugh: has been banned for 14 days after riding at Ayr on SaturdayCredit: Grossick Photography (racingpost.com/photos)
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Amie Waugh has been banned for 14 days for failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures to ensure Kelpie Grey ran on his merits in the 6f handicap at Ayr on Saturday.

Stewards held an inquiry into the running and riding of the Jim Goldie-trained 9-1 chance, who finished sixth of 14 behind Novamay, beaten four lengths.

The Racing Post's in-running comment read: "Raced near side, in rear, kept on tenderly handled from over 1f out, never near to challenge, 2nd of 7 in group." 

Goldie, who had struck with 200-1 winner Thistle Nil at the track the day before, also saddled the third, fourth, seventh and tenth home in the race.

A smiling Amie Waugh after winning on the Jim Gioldie-trained Call Me Ginger
Amie Waugh: rode Kelpie Grey at Ayr for Jim GoldieCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Waugh said in the inquiry she had been instructed to drop in, get cover and ride the gelding with the aim of getting him to finish off his race, as the six-year-old had not been finishing strongly in his recent starts. She also stated she did not have the clearest of runs.

The 3lb claimer added that new tactics were being tried with Kelpie Grey. Goldie confirmed the instructions and said that, following Kelpie Grey’s eighth-placed finish at Hamilton, Waugh had suggested trying to hold Kelpie Grey up as he may have become disillusioned with making the running.

However, Goldie stated that, despite following the agreed tactics, Waugh had failed to make sufficient effort and could have been more vigorous.

Read this next:

Tony Martin fined €3,000, Seamie Heffernan suspended for 14 days and horse unable to run for 60 days after non-trier ruling at Limerick 

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